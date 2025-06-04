10 players Rangers could look to sign now Russell Martin is confirmed as new manager at Ibrox

1 . Harry Darling - Swansea City

Perhaps the most obvious signing for Russell Martin is the appointment due to his history with the centre-back. Out of contract at the Welsh club, he's been signed by him at both MK Dons and Swansea City, and fits Martin's style of play perfectly. The 39-year-old head coach has said Darling "possesses all the attributes you need to play at the very top, in my opinion", while the defender himself has given his former boss praise, stating that he "loves working with him." | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images