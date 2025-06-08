Scottish transfer news: Rangers £10m link, Celtic deadline, Hearts eye 25/yo, Hibs deal close

The latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look at some of main transfer news stories across Scottish football over the weekend ...

Rangers linked with fresh duo

Rangers are expected to be busy in the transfer window over the next couple of weeks - and two new names have been linked with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton playmaker Flynn Downes and Nottingham Forest left-back Harry Toffolo are reportedly transfer targets for Rangers head coach Russell Martin. Downes, 26, played under Martin at the Saints, while Toffolo, 29, is poised to leave Forest this summer as he is not a first-team regular.

Flynn Downes has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers. | Getty Images

It is reported that Downes, however, could cost Rangers in the region of £10m. The Ibrox side are set to receive a cash injection in the region of £20m from their new owners, yet spending a fee of such size on one player may be beyond their resources.

Rangers have been linked with Leicester City defender Conor Coady and Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman over the past few days as well.

PAOK deadline for Taylor

Free agent Greg Taylor has until the end of the month to inform Greek Super League side PAOK whether he wants to take up their offer of a contract for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Greek media, Taylor is wanted by the Thessaloniki-based club, but with their European adventure starting next month, they want a squad in place quickly.

Taylor, 27, is currently on holiday assessing his options. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to keep him, but the arrival of Kieran Tierney may push him down the pecking order at Parkhead.

Greg Taylor's future remains up in the air. | Getty Images

Hearts linked with striker

Hearts are reportedly keen on FC Aalesund striker Claudio Braga, who has scored five goals in ten matches for the Norwegian second-tier outfit.

The Portuguese hitman can also operate in the wide areas and was signed by Aalesund from Moss last season. The 25-year-old has another year on his contract and could cost in the region of £400,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is keen to strengthen his forward areas and the club remains in talks with Lawrence Shankland. The No 9’s Tynecastle deal expired last month.

Xavier Simons is currently at Hull City. | Getty Images

Hibs’ Simons chase

Hibs are edging closer to a deal for Hull City midfielder Xavier Simons after reports on Humberside claimed the Tigers had given permission for talks between the player and the Easter Road side.

Simons, 22, is permitted to leave Hull, as the English Championship side are reducing their wage budget for next season. The former Chelsea youngster has one year left on his contract and would command a low six-figure fee.