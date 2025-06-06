Here are the top 15 football clubs in Scotland ranked by attendance across season 2024-25

Celtic fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title in the final match of the league season against St Mirren at Celtic Park, on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The best supported clubs in the country ranked in order

The Scottish football season is over and the prizes have been handed out.

Celtic are Premiership champions once again, while Falkirk, Arbroath and Peterhead also ended the campaign as title winners in the Championship, League One and League Two respectively.

Aberdeen also claimed silverware for the first time in 11 years after their Scottish Cup final win over Celtic at Hampden, with the Hoops claiming the League Cup back in December.

While no trophies are handed out for attendances, there is no doubt that some supporters like to brag about the size of crowd their club can attract to their matches.

Attendances are, in fact, a source of pride across Scotland with the country ranking top of the UEFA rankings when it comes to match attendance per capita across the whole of Europe.