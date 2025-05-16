Moroccan hitman is a wanted man ahead of the summer transfer window

Champions League-chasing French side Strasbourg have emerged as a serious suitor for Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, according to reports in France.

Igamane has impressed during his first season at Rangers, scoring 16 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions. His form at Ibrox has won him international recognition with Morocco and now the 22-year-old is becoming a wanted man on the continent.

Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla were linked with Igamane during the January transfer window and in recent days, both Everton and Marseille have been credited with an interest. And now it is Ligue 1 side Strasbourg are being heavily touted for the former AS FAR hitman.

Strasbourg have impressed in Ligue 1 this season and ahead of their final match of the season against Le Havre, they still harbour ambitions of breaking into the top four and qualifying for the 2025/26 Champions League.

Liam Rosenior’s side currently sit sixth and in the Conference League positions, but are level on 57 points with fifth-placed Lille and fourth-placed Nice. Should they better their results against Brest and Reims respectively on Saturday night, then they will enter the Champions League in the play-off round.

It would be a remarkable achievement for a club that just a few years ago were languishing in Ligue 2. They are part of Todd Boehly’s BlueCo stable and hold ambitions of being one of the major players in French football. Under former Hull boss Rosenior this season, they have impressed and recently defeated Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

Their man striker, Dutchman Emanuel Emegha, is expected to be sold this summer regardless of what happens over the weekend, with partner club Chelsea mooted as a potential destination. Strasbourg have held a long-term interest in Nantes forward Matthis Abline but in recent weeks, their interest in Igamane has risen and should they qualify for the Champions League, they would be able to launch a sizeable bid.

Heavy Strasbourg interest in Igamane

According to respected French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Igamane is now firmly on a shortlist of strikers Strasbourg will look to pursue over the next few weeks in what could be a busy transfer window at the Stade de la Meinau.

Igamane is contracted to Rangers until the summer of 2029 and would require a significant transfer fee to tempt Rangers into selling. While the Ibrox outfit is currently in some flux with the impending takeover from Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises, plus the lack of a permanent head coach, it is understood that there is a reluctance to let one of their prized assets move unless serious recompense is involved.