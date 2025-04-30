'If it was on other foot' - Celtic star has say on Rangers guard of honour chances

Celtic plan on ‘showing that you’re champions’ at Ibrox

Luke McCowan insists Celtic will go to Ibrox on Sunday more determined to show why they are champions once again than getting even with their Old Firm rivals.

The Parkhead club clinched their 13th William Hill Premiership title in 14 seasons at the weekend with a crushing 5-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice and will complete the domestic treble if they beat Aberdeen in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 24.

Peculiarly, Rangers, who are 17 points behind the Hoops and whose title challenge ended long ago, have won the last two league games against Celtic ahead of the final Old Firm match of the season – 3-2 at Parkhead in March and a 3-0 win at Ibrox in January, which followed a 3-0 win for Brendan Rodgers’ men in the first league meeting last September.

Celtic's Luke McCowan is pictured at Lennoxtown Training Centre, on April 30, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

McCowan, who signed from Dundee last summer to achieve a boyhood dream, was speaking at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training complex where he was helping to publicise the club’s Champions merchandise.

“I don’t think it’s really a point to prove,” said the 27-year-old midfielder, who most certainly does not expect a guard of honour at Ibrox. “We are the most consistent team in Scotland, that’s why we won the league.

“But I think it’s just more about showing to ourselves that it’s not about us winning the league last week, it’s about each performance that’s coming along with that and showing that we are champions, wherever we go, regardless of it being at Ibrox on Sunday, or Hibs at home, or anybody.

“It’s about putting on performances and we’ve got targets in our season that we want hit.

“We’ve got other records within the season that we want to break, so that’s the goal and we just need to go and show that. Ask anybody on the team or outwith those gates, your head-to-head against Rangers is always going to be important.

Hamza Igamane of Rangers scores his team's third goal against Celtic in the closing stages | Getty Images

“It’s about being consistent throughout your season. It’s about showing that you’re now champions, going into their patch and proving why you are and putting on a performance that shows that, so that’s the kind of goal for Sunday.

“Everybody was disappointed in the last two results against Rangers. There was no hiding that, no getting away from it. I think that’s what happens when you come to a club like this, especially Celtic.

“You’re expected to win at this club and that’s what we should be doing and hopefully come Sunday that’s what we are doing.”

On the thorny issue of a guard of honour at Ibrox for Celtic, which has reared its head intermittently over the years, when asked if he expected the gesture, McCowan said: “No. No, not at all.