Rangers progressed to the Champions League play-off round despite a 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night.
Leading 3-0 from the third qualifying round first leg at Ibrox the previous week, Russell Martin’s side emerged as 4-2 winners on aggregate despite a sloppy display in the Czech Republic as Miroslav Koubek’s side were left to rue a series of missed opportunities to turn the tie around.
Lyall Cameron’s first Rangers goal midway through the second half - diverting a Danilo effort into the net from close range - proved crucial as it helped settle nerves of the Glasgow side after Rafiu Durosinmi had put Plzen ahead on the night four minutes before half-time to threaten a comeback.
Svetozar Marković restored Plzen’s lead on 83 minutes but Rangers held on to secure a play-off tie against Club Brugge, who beat RB Salzburg 4-2 on aggregate.
