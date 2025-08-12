Rangers players line up prior to their Champions League third qualifying round second leg tie against Viktoria Plzen. placeholder image
Rangers player ratings: Duo emerge from Plzen defeat with credit but few others do as trio fail to impress

By Alan Pattullo

Published 12th Aug 2025, 20:57 BST
Marks out of ten for the Rangers players in Champions League qualifier

Rangers progressed to the Champions League play-off round despite a 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night.

Leading 3-0 from the third qualifying round first leg at Ibrox the previous week, Russell Martin’s side emerged as 4-2 winners on aggregate despite a sloppy display in the Czech Republic as Miroslav Koubek’s side were left to rue a series of missed opportunities to turn the tie around.

Lyall Cameron’s first Rangers goal midway through the second half - diverting a Danilo effort into the net from close range - proved crucial as it helped settle nerves of the Glasgow side after Rafiu Durosinmi had put Plzen ahead on the night four minutes before half-time to threaten a comeback.

Svetozar Marković restored Plzen’s lead on 83 minutes but Rangers held on to secure a play-off tie against Club Brugge, who beat RB Salzburg 4-2 on aggregate.

Here is how the Rangers players rated for their performance...

Up until about 15 minutes to go, was having a reasonable game. Thereafter could be said to have kept Rangers in tie with several fine stops, including a brave one from Vydra, although he could do little about either of the goals. 8

1. Jack Butland

Up until about 15 minutes to go, was having a reasonable game. Thereafter could be said to have kept Rangers in tie with several fine stops, including a brave one from Vydra, although he could do little about either of the goals. 8

Will be glad he won’t have to face Prince Adu every week. Returned to the side in place of Max Aarons and dug in. Looked slightly steadier with the skipper back in the side. 6

2. James Tavernier

Will be glad he won't have to face Prince Adu every week. Returned to the side in place of Max Aarons and dug in. Looked slightly steadier with the skipper back in the side. 6

Looked sluggish and slow to react at times, including at Plzen’s second goal. Was shown a clean pair of heels by Memic for the hosts’ opener but then losing his footing didn’t help. One first-half shot that was hit too weakly. 5

3. Jefte

Looked sluggish and slow to react at times, including at Plzen's second goal. Was shown a clean pair of heels by Memic for the hosts' opener but then losing his footing didn't help. One first-half shot that was hit too weakly. 5

Overworked in the centre of defence but handled most things well enough although things got ragged towards the end when Plzen were allowed too many headers. 6

4. John Souttar

Overworked in the centre of defence but handled most things well enough although things got ragged towards the end when Plzen were allowed too many headers. 6

