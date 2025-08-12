Celtic and Rangers learn Champions League play-off opponents as match dates confirmed

Old Firm duo 180 minutes from money-spinning league phase

Celtic and Rangers have both discovered who they will face in the Champions League play-off round in their quest for a £25million bounty.

Rangers booked their place despite a 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic on Tuesday night in the second leg of their third qualifying round tie.

Russell Martin’s side progressed 4-2 on aggregate after the 3-0 victory at Ibrox in the first leg the previous week but had goalkeeper Jack Butland, some wasteful finishing from the home side and Lyall Cameron’s maiden Rangers goal to thank for avoiding a larger defeat that could have knocked them out.

Celtic and Rangers have discovered their Champions League play-off opponents. (Photo by VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

With Rangers have made it through two qualifying rounds - Panathinaikos were vanquished in the previous round - Celtic will start their Champions League campaign in the play-off round.

The Hoops have enjoyed direct entry into the Champions League in recent seasons due to Scotland’s coefficient ranking, which has now dropped to the extent that the Scottish champions must now negotiate the play-off hurdle to reach the league phase this term.

Celtic face long-haul trip

Celtic will face 7000-mile round trip to face Kairat Almaty after the Kazakhstan side emerged victorious in a penalty shoot-out with Slovan Bratislava.

Almaty led 1-0 from the first leg in Kazakhstan last week but were pegged back by Bratislava who won 1-0 on the night back in Slovakia. The match went to a shoot-out with Almaty emerging victorious.

They will travel to Celtic Park for an 8pm kick-off on Wednesday, August 20 with the return leg in Almaty on Tuesday, August 26, kick-off 5.45pm. The Hoops will face Livingston in between after refusing to take up the option of postponing the intervening league fixture.

Rangers head for Belgium

Rangers, meanwhile, will face Club Brugge for a place in the Champions League proper. The Belgians already led 1-0 over RB Salzburg following the first leg in Austria last week and they completed the job on home soil, coming from behind to win 3-2 on the night and earn a 4-2 win on aggregate.

Rangers faced Brugge in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox last month, with the Light Blues coming from two goals down at half-time to claim a 2-2 draw.

