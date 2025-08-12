SPFL confirm Rangers fixture U-turn with implications on player availability for Celtic clash

Game in Paisley will now go ahead as planned

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have withdrawn their request to rearrange their Premiership match against St Mirren on Sunday, August 24 if they reach the Champions League play-off round.

The Ibrox club had initially opted to take advantage of the new SPFL rule that allows clubs involved in a European play-off round to postpone their intervening domestic game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following a U-turn, Rangers will now make the short journey to Paisley to seek their first league win of the season at the third time of asking, regardless of the outcome of their Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

St Mirren v Rangers will now go ahead at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday, August 24. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers go into the away leg of their third qualifying round tie against the Czech side with a 3-0 lead from the first leg at Ibrox last week thanks to a Djiemi Gassama double and a Cyriel Dessers penalty.

Should Russell Martin's side progress as expected, they will meet either Club Brugge or Red Bull Salzburg in the play-off round either side of the trip to the SMiSA Stadium with the first leg on Tuesday, August 19 and the return leg on Wednesday, August 27.

The change of heart from Rangers comes after Celtic chose not to postpone their league match at home to Livingston on the same weekend despite facing a Champions League play-off against either Kairat Almaty or Slovan Bratislava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postponing the St Mirren match could have left Rangers seven points behind the reigning champions ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox on August 31. The decision also means that Rangers defender Nasser Djiga will serve his one-match ban against St Mirren after his red card against Dundee, ensuring he will be available to face Celtic the following weekend.

An SPFL statement read: "Following further discussions with Rangers, St Mirren, and relevant stakeholders, we can confirm that Rangers have withdrawn their request to postpone their William Hill Premiership Round 3 match against St Mirren if they reach the play-off round of the Champions League.

"The match will now take place as originally planned on Sunday August 24, kick-off 12 noon, with the game to be shown live on Sky Sports."