The latest Scottish transfer news, including the latest rumours from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United and the Scotland national team this Tuesday morning.

Here are Tuesday morning’s top Scottish transfer stories, rumours and gossip, including the latest news from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and the Scotland national team.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is hoping to add further to his squad this summer. | SNS Group

Dundee United ‘near’ transfer

Dundee United head coach Jim Goodwin is set to make his 12th signing of the transfer window, with Julius Eskesen set to become the latest arrival at Tannadice this month. The Tangerines, who return to Conference League action against Rapid Wien on Thursday night, have been extremely active during the summer window and are now close to agreeing on a move for the Danish midfielder. According to The Courier, the club have been alerted to his availability after it emerged that the 26-year-old had informed his current club, Haugesund, that he is keen to pursue a move elsewhere ahead of his contract expiring this December.

The former Denmark youth international has eight goal contributions for the Eliteserien side last season, but is ready for a new challenge and has his eyes set on a move to the Scottish Premiership this month. The report claims that Haugesund are prepared to accept a cut-price deal for the midfielder, with add-ons included, rather than lose him for free in four months.

Adam Forrester cut see his loan at St Johnstone cut short by Hearts this week, | SNS Group

Hearts recall defender

Hearts are considering recalling young full-back Adam Forrester from his loan at St Johnstone merely days after his arrival in Perthshire, after summer signing Christian Borchgrevink was ruled out for six to eight weeks with injury, As per a report from Jamie Borthwick, Tynecastle boss Derek McInnes is looking to play the 20-year-old in a bounce game against Ross County later this afternoon, before deciding whether to recall him from his loan at McDiarmid Park.

Forrester moved to the Scottish Championship outfit just five days ago as part of a new co-operation between the two sides, however, with Borchgrevink set for a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury, Hearts must now weigh up whether to bring him back into the first team fold at Tynecastle, with the club short on cover in that position.

Andy Irving is a target for Celtic this month, according to reports. | SNS Group

Celtic bid ‘rejected’

Celtic have saw a bid of around £2.2million for Scotland international Andy Irving rejected by West Ham United, according to a report from Hammers News. The 25-year-old midfielder began his career with Hearts as a teenager, before making a Bosman free transfer move to Bavarian club Türkgücü München. However, it was with Austria Klagenfurt where he hit the headlines, scoring a 22-minute hat-trick against league leaders Red Bull Salzburg in a 4–3 win.

His form in the Austrian Bundesliga resulted in the Edinburgh-born player being brought back to UK shores by then-West Ham boss David Moyes in the summer of 2024, with the London club agreeing a fee of £1.5million. With Moyes leaving last summer, though, Irving has made just 10 English Premier League appearances since the move and could leave the London Stadium this month. The report adds that a permanent departure from the Hammers is possible, with Celtic having been the first club to test the waters, though their opening bid of £1.75m plus £500,000 in add-ons was rebuffed. It is believed a deal could be sealed if the Hoops increase their offer to around £3.5million.

Rangers could see the signing of Nobel Mendy this week after the Senegalese defender opted to move to Ibrox over the weekend. | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers clause revealed

Rangers are closing in on their 10th signing of the summer after beating off competition from Rayo Vallecano to the signature of Real Betis centre-back Nobel Mendy. The 20-year-old defender has ‘agreed personal terms’ with both clubs late last week, though it emerged that the Senegalese ace has chosen Ibrox as his next destination. However, it appears the deal Rangers have struck for Mendy will cost them less than originally reported.

The defender, who featured prominently for the club’s B team in the Primera Federación, was originally believed to be costing the Light Blues around €4million, but it has now been revealed that they will pay much less than that, according to a report from Sacha Tavolieri. The Belgian transfer journalist says that Rangers will pay an upfront fee of €3million for the player, with an extra 20% on the added value in the case of a future sale for Betis. He added that Mendy is expected in Scotland later today to undergo a medical and complete his move to Glasgow giants.