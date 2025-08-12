Hearts riding crest of wave: Spirit, in-squad joust and 'I never thought I'd be friends'

Findlay revels in all aspects of Tynecastle life - from defending to goal competition with fellow defender

Opening fixtures against Aberdeen and Dundee United amount to a difficult start to any Premiership season for Hearts. Deriving maximum points from both games suggests that the rest of the league should take notice of Derek McInnes’ new-look side. Indeed, belief at Riccarton is that this team will simply grow in strength and stature in the weeks ahead.

Defender Stuart Findlay is, not to put too fine a point on it, absolutely loving life since joining Hearts on loan from Oxford United. Four goals in his first give games is only part of the reason. After scoring twice in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Tannadice Park, including a dramatic 94th-minute winner, the 29-year-old left Dundee surfing an emotional wave.

He cited team spirit and unity as two of the most important factors as Hearts look to become a challenging force in Scottish football once again. Both those commodities were vital to Sunday’s success as the visitors overhauled a 2-1 half-time deficit to earn an exhilarating victory.

The Hearts players celebrate their win over Dundee United at Tannadice. | SNS Group

“When I signed, obviously you have played against a few guys here [while on loan at Kilmarnock] and you know what they're like on the pitch,” said Findlay. “You don't really know what they're like off the pitch, but the changing-room is absolutely brilliant. We've got boys coming from all over the world. Guys like Kyzi [Alexandros Kyziridis] - I never thought I'd be friends with a guy from Greece but we hit it off really early.

“You get these friendships with guys you'd never usually be put together with. You don't win games of football like that if you've not got that unity in the changing-room. As I said, I think we're only going to get stronger. We're only going to get to know each other better on and off the pitch, and I'm excited for what's going to happen going forward.

“In the first half on Sunday we probably had the majority of the play, but we knew ourselves that there was a lot to improve on. We weren’t overly happy with the two goals we lost. We needed to do better in certain situations, but we knew they would tire. We knew how hard they had worked on Thursday night [against Rapid Vienna in Europe] and we had to use that to our advantage. We knew set-pieces were going to be pivotal. So to pop up with that, obviously, I'm delighted it was me but we didn't care who it was.

A special moment for ‘buzzing’ defender

“It was a massive three points for us. I know it is early on, but to get six points out of six could be really important for us. The first goal is probably the best header I have scored technically. The second one, just as soon as I saw the ball coming in, I gambled on the front-post run and luckily enough I got a good connection on it. The rest is history, as they say. I didn't realise how late it was in the game. That made it a lot easier when you looked up at the clock and you didn't need to defend for long after that. But it was a special moment and I'm buzzing.”

This is still very much an embryonic Hearts side. Recent signings like Tomas Magnusson, Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore have yet to make any kind of impact. Findlay candidly acknowledged that more improvement is needed, and that the two league performances contained rough edges needing smoothed.

“On Monday against Aberdeen we were the better side throughout, but we knew we weren’t probably at our free-flowing best,” said the centre-back. “We would be the first to admit that. On Sunday, nobody is going to say it was the most vintage 90 minutes. I think we were the better team, we deserved to win, but if you can add the quality we've got to that resilience and never-say-die attitude, we'll be able to win games ugly sometimes.

Stuart Findlay scored twice for Hearts against Dundee United. | SNS Group

“We know what we can improve on, we know it's only getting better the longer we play, the longer we gel. Tannadice is a hard place to go to. They finished fourth last year for a reason. So to get three points is a massive victory. Aberdeen and Dundee United hasn’t been the easiest start in the world so to start with six points, it's a testament to the squad.”

It’s also a testament to set-piece coach Ross Grant. Findlay won a penalty-kick from a corner for Lawrence Shankland to open the scoring, then headed home two further corners to secure the win. “We’ve got quality in abundance in the right areas,” he explained. “They've brought in these new players for a reason. When the games are tight, you've got guys that can produce moments of quality. I'm the one that maybe grabs the headlines, putting the ball in the net, but I need the ball put on my head to start with. I think it's a team effort and, as I said, I'm just lucky enough to be the one sitting here reaping the rewards of the double.”

Has he worked on heading in attacking areas? “If you’d watched me over the last couple of years, you wouldn’t say that! I think I've scored two in the last two seasons. It's not something I'm known for but I said after I scored my first one that it's something I want to add to my game. That’s me on four already for the season. Me and Halks [Craig Halkett] sort of have a little joke with each other, to see who can get the most goals out of a competition.

“It started after the controversy of the Stirling Albion goal, but yeah, that’s me two ahead of him now. Obviously it's something we're working on as a team, but my bread and butter is keeping them out at the other end. The two goals we lost on Sunday brought us back down to earth and we know there are things we need to improve on, but I'll take my goals when they come. They don't happen too often.”