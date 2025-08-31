Rangers v Celtic late team news as debutants confirmed and key player winning fitness battle
Both Rangers and Celtic could hand out debuts in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox on Sunday.
Rangers head coach Russell Martin must decide whether to throw in new striker Bojan Miovski from the start after the former Aberdeen man’s transfer from Girona was confirmed on Saturday lunchtime. The North Macedonian trained with his new teammates and is contention.
Rangers sold forward Hamza Igamane to Lille earlier in the week - he scored twice on his debut for Les Dogues - and Martin’s only other options are Cyriel Dessers, who is wanted by both Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, or Danilo.
Celtic are also likely to give a debut to new winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha. The 24-year-old Belgian was signed from Antwerp on Thursday and manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that he is match fit.
Celtic also signed defender Marcelo Saracchi on loan from Boca Juniors during the week. The Uruguayan is primarily a left-back and could also make his debut in the Old Firm clash.
Rangers manager Martin is set to leave Nicolas Raskin out of his midfield, with reports swirling that the Belgian has been cut out of the matchday squad. It would likely mean a midfielder three of Joe Rothwell, Mohamed Diomande and Lyall Cameron.
Tavernier v Aarons for Rangers
Behind them, Jack Butland is set to start in goal, while John Souttar and Nasser Djiga are the probable centre-half pairing. Jayden Meghoma has come in at left-back and Martin will therefore need to decide between captain James Tavernier or Max Aarons at right-back.
In attack, if Miovski starts, he is expected to be flanked by Djeidi Gassama on the left and Oliver Antman on the right.
Defensively, Celtic boss Rodgers is confident that right-back Anthony Ralston will be fit despite picking up a knock away at Kairat Almaty. He was due to train on Saturday. Alistair Johnston, the first-choice in that department, is injured.
Kasper Schmeichel should start in goal, with Ralston at right-back and Kieran Tierney on the opposite flank. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are the anticipated centre-half pairing.
Ahead of them, the midfield is likely to have captain Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate in it. The third spot is up for grabs. Benjamin Nygren is likely to start there given he has been a goalscoring threat as a No 8.
Further forward, striker Adam Idah’s Celtic future is in limbo. The Irishman has agreed terms with Swansea, but his exit cannot be sanctioned until Rodgers gets a replacement. With so much going on, he may not start at Ibrox.
If that’s the case, Johnny Kenny may lead the line, flanked by Balikwisha and Daizen Maeda.
Predicted Rangers v Celtic teams
Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Meghoma; Rothwell, Diomande, Cameron; Antman, Miovski, Gassama.
Celtic: Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Hatate, Nygren; Balikwisha, Kenny, Maeda.
