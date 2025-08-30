Hamza Igamane has French media purring as he forgets Rangers by helping Lille smash 28-year record

Moroccan scores twice as new team soar to summit of Ligue 1

Former Rangers striker Hamza Igamane started life with Lille in some style, netting two goals in a 7-1 Ligue 1 debut to remember.

Igamane left Rangers for Lille on Friday after the two clubs agreed a £10.4 million deal for the 22-year-old, who last weekend refused to play for the Ibrox club when telling head coach Russell Martin he wasn’t able to come on as a substitute against St Mirren due to injury.

Igamane shrugged off any fitness issues to come off the bench for Lille as they ran riot at Lorient, winning 7-1 - and Igamane bagged two of the goals. The win was made more remarkable as the visitors scored all of their goals in the second half, the first time since 1997 that a team has done that in France’s top flight.

Former Rangers man Hamza Igamane, right, scored twice on his debut for Lille. | AFP via Getty Images

The Moroccan came on at half time for 20-year-old Norwegian Marius Broholm and got his name on the scoresheet on 80 minutes, heading home on the rebound.

Igamane added a second three minutes into stoppage time, tapping home a cross from Benjamin Andre as Les Dogues provisionally went top of the table.

Respected French media outlet L’Equipe rated Igamane as Lille’s top man despite him only playing 45 minutes in Brittany, giving him a 7/10 player rating.

They wrote: “What a start! Officially arriving in Lille on Friday, the Moroccan came on at half-time in place of Broholm and quickly scored. On his first ball, he headed in a deflection to set up Correia, who provided the assist for Fernandez-Pardo (53rd).