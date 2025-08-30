Under-fire Rangers star uses speculation as fuel - 'I made my decision myself in the summer'

Goalkeeper knew he needed to bounce back after losing status us Ibrox No 1

Jack Butland says he never considered leaving Rangers during the summer and that he was determined to win back the No 1 spot at Ibrox.

The goalkeeper was dropped under interim manager Barry Ferguson for Liam Kelly towards the end of last season after a spate of uncharacteristic errors that cost Rangers points in another season of domestic failure.

However, under current head coach Russell Martin, Butland has regained the gloves and has been one of the team’s few impressive performers in what has been a difficult start to the season for Rangers.

Jack Butland is back to his best level at Rangers this season. | SNS Group

Butland revealed that he held talks with Martin about his ambitions over the summer and used speculation over his future “as fuel” to return to somewhere near his best.

The 32-year-old said ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Celtic: “I think everyone knows what I’m capable of doing. People have made their minds up on moments I could have done better, no more so than myself, which we spoke about.

“And I spoke to the manager in the summer. I knew that I was going to come under some pressure and I was under some pressure. But that speculation, even through pre-season, for me, it was fuel.

“I made my decision myself in the summer about what I wanted to do this year. As I spoke about in previous interviews, it was not about walking away or finding a new challenge. It was, I want this place and my career here to finish or to be on my terms.

The influence of Bibbo

“It doesn't always work out that way, but that was my focus going back into pre-season. To prove people wrong. Not even that really, just to be the goalkeeper I know I am and to be able to help the team as much as I can.

“Thankfully, I was able to show the manager that. I guess we paid that faith by performing well and hopefully trying to drag a few people with me. And help push the group as much as I can.”

Butland did a lot of analysis of his performances at the end of the season and has also relished working under Rangers’ new goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Rangers. | SNS Group

“I’m a bit longer in the tooth,” Butland continued. “I’m not old and I still probably don’t believe I’m in my prime yet. I’m 32, I've still got a lot left in me.

“It's one that you can sometimes overthink. I probably did overthink it last year. You can start to question at times, but sometimes you just need to remind yourself that I put in the work, I work hard, I try and improve.

“I look at things that I could have done better from any game that I’ve played, good, bad or indifferent. I put in the work and sometimes you've just got to remind yourself that you are a top goalkeeper and you believe in yourself.

“Sometimes it's as simple as that. Sometimes it doesn't happen that way. Sometimes football and goalkeeping has got a way of reminding you that it’s still tough. But right now, I feel in a good place. I feel very determined. I feel very focused on the job and what I’m trying to do and trying to help the team.

“The challenge of a new manager and obviously what we’re going through as well and being asked to do different things. It’s something that, even at 32, you can be asked to do new things, which I feel very capable of doing, which is enjoyable.

“I’m enjoying the challenge, I'm enjoying the challenge that this club brings, I always have done. I’m just feeling in a good place, I feel fit, I feel sharp and getting on really well with the goalie coach. I think he’s been a really good addition as well.