Struggling Rangers will host the first Old Firm clash of the season as they welcome Celtic to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (kick-off: 12pm).
Both sides enter the clash on the back of extremely disappointing results in Europe, with Russell Martin’s Rangers falling to a crushing 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge, while Celtic’s penalty shootout defeat to Kairat Almaty means Scottish football will be shut out of the Champions League for the 2025/26 season.
Without a win in their opening three league games, Rangers could fall an astonishing nine points behind Celtic should they lose in Govan this weekend, with Brendan Rodgers’ side aiming to inflict further misery on their Glasgow rivals and open up a big early gap in the title race.
Both sides head into the clash with a number of injury concerns, though, with up to seven first team stars in danger of missing the mammoth clash.
Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:
