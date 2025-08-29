Both Rangers and Celtic have injury concerns ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox on Sunday. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Both Rangers and Celtic have injury concerns ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox on Sunday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic injury news: 4 out, 3 doubts and possible debuts as Martin and Rodgers consider changes

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Struggling Rangers will host the first Old Firm clash of the season as they welcome Celtic to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (kick-off: 12pm).

Both sides enter the clash on the back of extremely disappointing results in Europe, with Russell Martin’s Rangers falling to a crushing 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge, while Celtic’s penalty shootout defeat to Kairat Almaty means Scottish football will be shut out of the Champions League for the 2025/26 season.

Without a win in their opening three league games, Rangers could fall an astonishing nine points behind Celtic should they lose in Govan this weekend, with Brendan Rodgers’ side aiming to inflict further misery on their Glasgow rivals and open up a big early gap in the title race.

Both sides head into the clash with a number of injury concerns, though, with up to seven first team stars in danger of missing the mammoth clash.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Tore his hamstring in the draw Champions League playoff draw with Kairat Almaty, and is out for around 12 weeks.

1. Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT

Tore his hamstring in the draw Champions League playoff draw with Kairat Almaty, and is out for around 12 weeks. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
A £4.5million signing from Royal Antwerp earlier this week, the Belgian could be in line to make his debut at Ibrox.

2. Michel-Ange Balikwisha - Celtic - DEBUT?

A £4.5million signing from Royal Antwerp earlier this week, the Belgian could be in line to make his debut at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Sent off in the midweek mauling at Club Brugge, the on loan full-back is available for the Old Firm clash, with his suspension only applying to European competition.

3. Max Aarons - Rangers - AVAILABLE

Sent off in the midweek mauling at Club Brugge, the on loan full-back is available for the Old Firm clash, with his suspension only applying to European competition. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The playmaker is a doubt for the derby after missing the game against Club Brugge in midweek.

4. Kieran Dowell - Rangers - DOUBT

The playmaker is a doubt for the derby after missing the game against Club Brugge in midweek. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RangersCelticTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice