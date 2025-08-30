How to watch Rangers v Celtic on Sunday

Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the William Hill Premiership season on Sunday with both clubs feeling the heat from supporters after a difficult week.

While Rangers fans are calling for head coach Russell Martin to depart after a 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge ended their Champions League hopes in midweek, Celtic supporters are directing their ire towards the club’s board of directors over the perceived lack of transfer arrivals following their own Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty.

Martin heads into his maiden Glasgow derby under enormous pressure as he searches for his first league win at the fourth attempt following three consecutive 1-1 draws with Motherwell, Dundee and St Mirren, which have left his side six points behind leaders Celtic in the early standings.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has questions of his own to answer after the defeat in Kazakhstan as well as failing to win any of the last three meetings with Rangers (two defeats and a draw).

Both clubs are expected to be active in the transfer market in the build-up to the match with Rangers closing in on the signing of former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski from Girona while Celtic have already secured Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp and are set to confirm the arrival of Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi from Boca Juniors after the 27-year-old trained at Lennoxtown.

Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership season at Ibrox on Sunday. | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic match details

The first Old Firm derby of the William Hill Premiership season takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Kick-off is 12 noon.

Rangers v Celtic TV channel

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 11am.

Rangers v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch by logging into the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers can purchase a Sky Sports day pass from Now TV for £14.99 or sign up for a 12-month membership for £28 per month.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers boss Russell Martin refused to confirm if midfielder Nicolas Raskin was in his squad following reports that the midfielder was left out of first-team training.

Celtic are set to hand a debut to Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi could potentially be involved if he is registered in time. Anthony Ralston is expected to shake off a knock while Auston Trusty (foot), Alistair Johnston (hamstring) and Jota (knee) miss out. And there have been talks over a potential move for Adam Idah to Swansea.

Don Robertson is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.