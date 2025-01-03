Here are the latest Scottish transfer headlines with the January transfer window now open in the Scottish Premiership.

Rumoured Celtic target closes in on EPL transfer

Celtic-linked striker Evan Ferguson is edging closer to a loan move away from Brighton this January. The Republic Of Ireland international has been restricted to just two starts for the Seagulls this year after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the campaign, and it was claimed that his parent club were happy to sanction a loan move in order for the the 20-year-old to regain his match fitness, with Celtic Park named as a possible destination.

A boyhood fan of the Glasgow giants, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman recently said he believed Ferguson would be tempted by a short-term move to Celtic in the January window, but it now looks like he will be staying in the English Premier League instead, according to TeamTalk’s Fraser Fletcher. The Irishman is being tracked by Leicester City and West Ham United, who are able to offer Ferguson consistent playing time. Both clubs are reported to have approached the player’s agent as they look to broker a deal.

Hearts linked to double deal - but one departs

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley is looking to do further transfer business this week after securing the services of striker Elton Kabangu on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday. The English boss is on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after both Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley were ruled out for the coming weeks, and Rotherham United defender Jamie McCart is said to be top of his wanted list. As per the Edinburgh Evening News, McCart has agreed a pre-contract deal to join Hearts this summer, but the club plan to accelerate the deal and make an offer that will bring him to Scotland this month.

The Jambos have been credited with an interest in Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong this month too, however, they may instead turn their attentions to Hull City’s Ryan Longman instead after BBC Radio Humberside reported the Edinburgh club’s interest. Elsewhere, the club have confirmed summer signing Andres Salazar has departed Tynecastle and returned to parent club Atletico Nacional after making just one appearance for the club.

Rotherham United centre-half Jamie McCart. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Celtic hero in demand

Newcastle United are reported to have joined the list of English Premier League clubs interested in signing Celtic forward Nicolas Kuhn this month. According to reports, the £30million rated winger has caught the the attention of the St James Park hierarchy after scoring 14 goals in 25 appearances for the Scottish champions this season.

Signed from Rapin Wien for just £3million last January, Kuhn has been Celtic’s standout performer this season and has already been linked with both Brentford and Fulham, while he is also close to receiving a maiden call-up to the German national team if his form continues, according to reports. The versatility of the player is claimed to be a major factor in Kuhn’s transfer interest, with the German star able to anywhere across the forward line. Should the Magpies opt to make their move this month, they’ll be met with plenty of competition though with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton also keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old.

Nicolas Kuhn was the big winter transfer in 2024, signing for Celtic from Rapid Vienna. | SNS Group

Ex-SPFL striker in megabucks Euro transfer

Former Motherwell loan star Mika Biereth is set to make a shock megabucks move to a UEFA Champions League giant this January, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old spent the first-half of last season on loan at Fir Park and scored six goals in 15 appearances before being recalled by parent club Arsenal. The Danish under-21 international departed the Gunners on a permanent deal in the summer, joining Sturm Graz for a fee of £4million, where he has continued his goal scoring exploits in the Austrian Bundesliga, bagging 14 times already this season.

His form for Sturm Graz has reportedly caught the eye of a number of top European clubs, with Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco now said to have opened negotiations with his club as they look to recruit the ex-Gunner this month. According to Romano, Biereth ‘wants’ to move to Monaco and has ‘already agreed’ to make the switch, with talks underway between the two sides in order to agree a fee.

Former Motherwell loanee Mika Biereth could make a huge move to Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco this month. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers urged to sign 107-cap veteran as former favourite linked to shock return

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Philippe Clement must target experience in the January transfer window. The Belgian head coach led his side to a 3-0 win over rivals Celtic on Thursday, with goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo handing Rangers a commanding victory at Ibrox. Despite that win though, Rangers’ lacklustre first-half of the season has left them 11 points behind the Hoops in the title race and Boyd named one player he believes will be a perfect addition this month.

“It is a patched up back four with these injuries they’ve had,” Boyd told Sky Sports. “There’s rumours of Nathan Patterson, but I can’t help but think someone like a Jonny Evans - maybe until the end of the season. I remember when we were like this in the past. I know it is is going back to a few years ago now, but people like Ugo Ehiogu and Davie Weir arrived. It wasn’t only what they gave you on the pitch but off the pitch, the professionalism on a daily basis. How to live your life, how to train. Just being in that environment, knowing how to lead people and leadership. I look at Jonny Evans and think that is someone who maybe, for the next couple of months...he’s out of contract in the summer at Manchester United, I don’t think he’ll be there much longer. That older experience. Philippe Clement has talked about youngsters coming in and developing them, but a few experienced ones to steady it on the pitch and round about the training centre.

