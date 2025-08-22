Rangers battle for 'Eto'o clone’, Celtic chase trio, Hibs target makes decision - Scottish transfer news
Hibs target makes decision
Hibs appear to have lost the battle to sign Nectar Triantis after a summer-long pursuit of the Greek midfielder, following a new report claiming he is close to finalizing a deal with MLS side Minnesota United. The popular 22-year-old spent 18 months on loan at Easter Road, having originally joined from Sunderland in January 2024 during Nick Montgomery’s time in charge of the club. However, it was under David Gray that he truly flourished, as Hibs secured a top-three spot in the Scottish Premiership. Awarded the club’s young player of the year award last season, Hibs had hoped to bring him back to the capital on a permanent basis, but had been unable to strike a deal for their former loanee.
Their hopes of him returning had appeared to diminish in recent weeks, and it now looks like their pursuit of the midfield is over, with several reports claiming Minnesota United have agreed a deal with English Premier League side Sunderland, with Triantis himself giving the move the ‘green light’.
Celtic ‘re-enter’ negotiations
Celtic are ready to let Marco Tilio leave the club on a permanent basis, after Rapid Wien restructured their offer for the 23-year-old. The Australian international has struggled to make an impact for the Hoops, having joined the club from Melbourne City two summers ago, and has twice re-joined his former side on loan. Melbourne had hoped to bring him back to the club for a third time after last season’s successful stint on loan at AAMI Park, with the club said to have ‘explored’ both loan and permanent options for Tilio.
However, according to a report from Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg last month, outfit Rapid Wien had moved ahead of Tilio’s former employers, with a loan deal that included an obligation to buy next summer for a fee of around £1.3million, understood to have been agreed. However, it now appears that the Austrian Bundesliga side have changed their offer, opting against a loan deal, and are ready to sign the player permanently. As per a report from Kurier, Celtic have ‘finally given the green light’ to the deal, with Tilio now expected to complete his departure before the transfer window slams shut.
Rangers battle for ‘Samuel Eto'o clone’
Rangers head coach Russell Martin is ready to go to battle with one of his former clubs for a striker dubbed a ‘Samuel Eto'o clone’ after long-term target Dor Turgeman opted to join New England Revolution in the MLS. The Gers boss is reported to have an interest in highly-rated Villarreal striker Karl Etta Eyong, although EFL Championship Swansea City have now also entered the race for the youngster.
A prolific campaign for the Spanish club’s B-team saw him bag 19 goals in 30 games last season, earning himself a promotion to the club’s senior setup, where he has taken his goal-scoring form into La Liga, scoring on their opening day win over Real Oviedo. Despite his dream start to the new campaign, El Chiringuito reports that the Castellón-based side could allow him to depart on loan this summer, with Swansea City already understood to have had a loan offer for the Etta Eyond turned down. Levante, Chelsea and Barcelona are also said to have considered a deal for the young forward.
Celtic chase Euro trio
Celtic's desire to add to their attacking options has seen them linked with a trio of players on the continent this week, as head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to scour the market for reinforcements. The club’s goalless draw with Kairat Almaty in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday saw fans grow audibly frustrated with the club’s lack of movement in the transfer window, with the Hoops boss making no secret of his desire to sign a winger before the transfer deadline on September 1.
Go Ahead Eagles for £5million-rated winger Jakob Breum is reported to be top of Celtic’s wish list this summer, having already had three bids for the player rejected, and now Dutch outlet RTV Oost Sport believes the Eredivisie side are ‘growing concerned’ that the Scottish champions will launch a fourth bid late in the window. Dutch outlet RTV Oost Sport claims the Eredivisie side is "concerned" Celtic could revive their interest before the end of the summer.
Royal Antwerp’s winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha is also on the club’s radar, with reports earlier in the week claiming a deal had been ‘finalized’ but that ‘internal issues' were preventing the transfer from going through. Voetbal Primeur are now claiming the Belgian is ‘a stone's throw away’ from joining Celtic, following Royal Antwerp’s signing of Marwan Al-Sahafi earlier this week. Finally, Celtic have also been credited with an interest in Feyenoord's 26-year-old winger Calvin Stengs. Voetbal International believes the Dutch giants are willing to discuss a deal for the player, with a fee of around £5million mooted.
