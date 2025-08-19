Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee and beyond this Tuesday morning.

Here are the top Scottish transfer headlines, rumours and gossip on Tuesday morning, with the latest news from Rangers, Hearts, Dundee and beyond.

Celtic teenager Colby Donovan is in demand this summer. | SNS Group

Duo chase Celtic teen

Celtic youngster Colby Donovan has emerged as a potential target for two clubs this summer, with the 18-year-old likely to leave the club on loan. According to a report from the Daily Record, the defender is being eyed by both Dundee and Ayr United this month, with the former believed to have already opened talks with Celtic over a deal for the player.

The Dens Park outfit are keen on signing the full-back for the season after an impressive spell playing for the Hoops’ B-team, and Donovan is ready to step up to the challenge of playing regular Scottish Premiership football. However, Scott Brown’s side may look to challenge the Dark Blues due to their cooperation agreement with the Scottish champions.

Hearts manager Derek McInnes is facing a battle to hang onto star youngster Keir McMeekin. | SNS Group

Hearts starlet in demand

English Premier League outfit Brighton are reported to be keeping tabs on Scotland under-16 starlet Keir McMeekin, with Hearts potentially set to face a battle to hang onto the talented young midfielder. The highly-rated 15-year-old was involved in the first team towards the end of the season, and is courting interest from the Seagulls, though the Tynecastle hierarchy hope he can follow in the footsteps of striker James Wilson, who broke into the first team last year.

"Not every boy is going to get exposed to a Premiership first-team environment, at 16, 17, 18, like James is, so the club cooperation agreements, I think, will be really good for that as well," academy coach Angus Beith said in an exclusive interview with the Hearts Standard. "They can still play for the 19s or the B team, as it is for us, but they're getting that early exposure as well to men's football, with a club that we've got a partnership with, and we're in dialogue with all the time, which I think will be a really good step.”

The Daily Record claims Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Manchester United have also been scouting McMeekin, with the youngster unable to sign professional forms in Scotland until next year.

Rangers target Dor Turgeman looks set to move to the MLS this summer. | Getty Images

Rangers hopes ended

Rangers' hopes of adding Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman to their frontline this summer appear to be over, with the Israeli closing in on a move to the MLS with New England Revolution. The 21-year-old has been touted with a move to Ibrox throughout the summer, with Gers head coach Russell Martin keen on bringing him to the club after he scored 19 goals in all competitions at the Bloomfield Stadium last season.

However, any chance of a transfer now seems to have been extinguished after Sky Sports’ Luca Bendon i revealed that Turgeman was ‘on the verge’ of a move to American outfit New England Revolution, after they struck up a deal worth around £4.4million plus addons, and a 25 per cent sell-on clause. Further reports add that the striker is set to fly to Greater Boston to undergo a medical with the club.

Meanwhile, Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is close to leaving Govan this summer, with a report from Sporx stating that his former club Besiktas has made him their priority this summer, with the Turkish side set to open talks on a deal for the defender this week.

Celtic are long-term admirers of Belgian winger Michel Ange-Balikwisha. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Celtic name main target

Celtic have been tipped to complete a move for long-term transfer target Michel Ange-Balikwisha, according to a report from the Scottish Sun. The Royal Antwerp winger has been a target for head coach Brendan Rodgers since January, though the Scottish champions have been unable to strike a deal for the Belgian, who is in the final year of his contract at the Bosuil Stadion, and is valued at around £5million.

Rodgers is keen to strengthen his wide positions, having sold Nicolas Kuhn to FC Como in a deal worth £18million earlier this summer, with Balikwisha thought to be high on his list of possible replacements for the German. Reports recently claimed a move for the 24-year-old could be dictated by the club’s participation in the Champions League, though the report said: “The amount of texts I got about is Balikwisha signing, and speaking to people who are adamant Celtic have secured a deal for a winger. I don’t know who it is, whether that’s true or not; time will tell.”

In contrast, it has also been reported that Celtic view Go Ahead Eagles star Jakob Breum as their main transfer target heading into the final days of the window. Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that the Hoops have had ‘multiple’ bids rebuffed, but will continue to pursue the 21-year-old as the deadline draws closer.

Rangers ‘want’ to sign Anass Salah-Eddine this summer. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Rangers ‘want’ defender

Rangers are said to have revived their interest in AS Roma defender Anass Salah-Eddine, according to reports in the Italian media. The Ibrox club are set to lose Jefte in a £5million switch to Palmerias this week, and have identified the 23-year-old as a replacement for the Brazilian. A target for the club last summer prior to his loan move to FC Twente, the Dutch left-back only moved to the Italian capital in January but featured just three times in the Serie A and could be available for a transfer before the window shuts.