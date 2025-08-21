The latest Scottish transfer news and gossip from Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen this Thursday morning.

These are your top Scottish transfer headlines, rumours and gossip on Thursday morning, with the latest news from Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Kyle Vassell has completed a move to America. | SNS Group

18 goal striker in USL switch

Former Kilmarnock captain Kyle Vassell has completed his move to Colorado Switchbacks, signing a one-year contract with the USL Championship. The 32-year-old scored 17 goals in two seasons at Rugby Park, but opted to depart the club in the summer following the expiry of his contract, and was immediately linked with a move Stateside.

Currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, the Switchbacks have struggled for goals this season, but were crowned playoff Champions last year. Viewed as someone who can score the goals to help them get back on track and secure a playoff spot in the coming months, Vassell said: “I’m really excited about joining the Switchbacks. It’s a fantastic club with lots of talented players. I can’t wait to meet the team and help compete for the title again.” His new manager, Stephen Hogan, added: “Vassell is a fantastic signing for our club. He’s a physically imposing forward with a proven scoring record who will create chances for his teammates and take his own. We’re delighted to welcome Kyle and his family to the Springs.”

Kevin Nisbet has been linked with a return to Aberdeen this summer. | SNS Group

Aberdeen door left ajar for 11-cap Scotland ace

Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin refused to rule out a Pittodrie return for Scotland international Kevin Nisbet this summer, following the Millwall striker’s impressive loan spell at the club last season. The 28-year-old scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Dons last season, playing a role in the club’s Scottish Cup penalty shootout win over Celtic, before returning to his parent club the following month. The ex-Hibs hitman appears to be out of favour at the EFL Championship side, though, with manager Alex Neil restricting him to just 27 minutes of first-team action this season.

Asked if Nisbet’s lack of game time could see an unexpected return for the striker this summer, Thelin said: “The window is the window. The way we are working, there can be changes in and out. We have to think about Aberdeen Football Club in the first way then think about individuals and getting game time. We will see if we can find something more that can strengthen us. If that’s the case, maybe, we’ll see.”

Nedim Bajrami is ‘close’ to leaving Rangers, according to reports in his homeland. | SNS Group

Rangers triple exit

Rangers midfielder Nedim Bajrami could be set to end his nightmare spell at Ibrox after reports in his homeland claimed head coach Russell Martin has decided “he no longer wants” the Albanian international. According to Gazetablic, the 26-year-old is already ‘close’ to ending his Rangers nightmare less than a year after joining from Italian side Sassuolo, with the publication saying: “His absence from the Champions League play-offs against Club Brugge suggests that Bajrami is not part of manager Martin's long-term plans. Despite scoring in the 4-2 win over Alloa in the Premier Sports Cup, Bajrami was dropped to make way for Jayden Meghoma, reflecting a shift in priorities in the squad.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have confirmed the departure of left-back Jefte, with the Brazilian signing for Palmeiras in a deal reported to be worth around £6million. Signed just over a year ago from Fluminense for a fee of around £800,000, the Ibrox giants have made a significant profit on the player, who made 56 appearances in all competitions for the club. A short statement on the club’s official website said: “Everyone at Rangers thanks Jefté for his contribution while at the club, and we wish him well for his future career.” Ibrox flop Jose Cifuentes looks set to make it a triple Rangers exit too, with a report from Tom Bogert claiming he close to sealing a loan move to MLS outfit Toronto.

Jamie Vardy has been backed to make an impact at Celtic - if the club opt to sign him this summer. | Getty Images

Celtic backed for Vardy deal

Celtic have been told to ignore Jamie Vardy’s age and to sign the ‘enthusiastic’ veteran striker. The ex-Leicester City forward is available on a free transfer, having departed the Foxes upon the expiry of his contract this summer, where he scored 145 English Premier League goals during an extremely successful 13-year spell. Tipped for a reunion with his former boss, Brendan Rodgers, at Celtic earlier in the week, reports claimed Vardy ‘had his heart set’ on a move to Celtic Park, though his former boss has remained coy on interest in the 38-year-old.