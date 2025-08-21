Hibs travel to Poland with one-goal deficit after Easter Road loss

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray believes his team are still “well in this tie” despite their 2-1 loss to Legia Warsaw at Easter Road in the Conference League play-off first leg. And the head coach has weighed into the debate over handball rules after Rocky Bushiri was pinged by VAR in a game of high drama.

Legia took the lead in the Conference League play-off first leg from that penalty before doubling their advantage just before half-time. They then saw a third goal ruled out by VAR before Josh Mulligan, with just four minutes of the 90 remaining, scored a goal that gives Hibs hope heading to the Polish capital next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray said: "If you just look at it as a 90-minute game, you've lost a game, but I think this is a very different format. I think the fact it's now 2-1, it's a huge goal in the game.

Hibs head coach David Gray on the touchline during the 2-1 defeat to Legia Warsaw at Easter Road in the Conference League play-off first leg. | SNS Group

"I think the players deserved it for what they put into it, to be honest. Especially the way we started the game, I thought were excellent, really aggressive, really brave, which is something that challenged the players to go and try and be on the front foot, try and be really aggressive against a really good side.

"We knew that going out there, they were a top team, and they got to the quarter finals in the competition for a reason last season. So they're a good team, but we need to take the confidence from the fact that we went toe to toe.

"I thought for a large period we were well in the game and had really good chances within it, so we need to be better in many situations. And then clearly the mistakes within it as well. You know any coach will say the same, we need to improve as well in certain areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But one thing I would say is there is a lot of football still to be played in this tie. We’re well in this tie.”

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri handles the ball in the box, conceding a penalty following a VAR check. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

On the penalty decision, Gray insisted: “I’ve never been one to moan about decisions or things that I can’t affect. The one thing I clearly can't affect is the outcome and what happens there.

“In isolation, I don't know how far back it goes. Is he offside before it? Does he make himself bigger? These are all questions that maybe I've had a look at.

“He's changed his mind and the decisions went against us on that situation. I don't think Rocky’s deliberately thrown his arm in front of the ball, but it's went against us on that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The factual one is, and an important one for us, was the goal they had disallowed for offside. If that goes 3-0, that's a completely different tie, clearly. And then that's another side of momentum again. So then we go up the pitch and get the goal.