'Amazing' Celtic are given the sternest of warnings by Brazilian hitman

Kairat Almaty are ready to make history after their exploits in Glasgow

Celtic have been warned they will walk into a a cauldron of noise when they arrive for next week’s Champions League second leg playoff against Kairat Almaty in south-eastern Kazakhstan.

Kairat blunted Brendan Rodgers’ team and frustrated the expectant home crowd, as they secured a richly deserved if unexpected, 0-0 draw in the first leg of the tie on Wednesday evening. It means next week’s crucial second leg will be a straight shootout of winner takes all.

Should Kairat secure the victory they need, they would become only the second Kazakh team to qualify for the Champions League, and on-loan striker Ricardinho admits the opportunity to make history for their fans will drive them on the second leg.

Kairat Almaty fans enjoy the pre-game atmosphere ahead of the Champions League first leg playoff clash against Celtic on Wednesday. | SNS Group

“We needed to believe until the last moment,” said the 24-year-old. “We worked for this. Everything is possible in football. I know Celtic is a very big club, but we are here, and it is 11 against 11. In football, anything is possible. It would make history. I have only been here a little bit of time, but if we win, I think we will make history in the country. So it is very, very important for us. We beat Slovan Bratislava last round, and it is a big thing. If we beat Celtic, it is real history. It will be a much bigger result.”

Celtic will be forced to embark on a gruelling 7000-mile trip in order to reach the city located in the foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains, and Ricardinho has warned the Scottish champions they’ll be no respite when they enter the field at Central Stadium in Almaty.

The Brazilian forward, who is spending the season on loan from Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen, admits the atmosphere at Celtic Park is the best he has ever experienced. However, he believes the 24,000 fans that are expected to pack out Kairat’s compact stadium next week will text Celtic’s resilience, alongside the soaring 30C temperatures.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda looks dejected after missing a late chance. | SNS Group

“It was an amazing experience,” smiled Ricardinho. “For me, it was a very difficult game. I don’t know for you, but for me it was very hard and we made a very good job of it. I have played in a lot of Championships, but this stadium and the Champions League is the best. It is amazing. It is a very good result, but we have one more game, and Celtic is a very, very good team. We need to be careful and play the game of our lives.