Rangers have announced the signing of the defender from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers have secured their sixth signing of the summer with the arrival of Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Nasser Djiga.

The 22-year-old defender has moved to Ibrox on a season-long loan deal, without an option to make it permanent next summer, and is expected link up with the squad at their St. George’s Park training camp this week.

The Molineux outfit paid Red Star Belgrade a fee in the reign of £10million for the Burkinabé international as recently as January, but the young defender played just five English Premier League games following his arrival in the Midlands, prompting Wolves head coach Vítor Pereira to sanction a loan deal for the upcoming campaign.

Nasser Djiga has signed for Rangers on a season-long loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Cr: Getty Images. | Wolves via Getty Images

“I am very happy to join Rangers,” said Djiga upon his arrival at Ibrox. “It is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and in Europe. I will try to give everything, to play every game and I think it is the best team for me. I just want to play and enjoy football with the team.”

Djiga, who has been capped by Burkina Faso eight times, began his career with Vitesse FC in his homeland before catching the attention of Basel in Switzerland, who beat off competition from Lille for his signature in the summer of 2021. After struggling for regular game time at St. Jakob-Park, he was loaned to Nîmes and Red Star Belgrade, with the latter agreeing to sign him permanently following an successful spell in Serbia that saw him win both the SuperLiga and the Serbian Cup.

“Nasser is someone who, despite still only being 22, has garnered valuable experience in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League,” said Rangers boss Russell Martin. “We believe he has all the attributes required to thrive here at Rangers in the upcoming campaign and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell echoed Martin’s words, adding: “We are delighted to bring Nasser to the club on a season-long loan. He is a player with the necessary physical and mental profile to flourish both domestically and in Europe, and we look forward to seeing his development under Russell and his coaching staff.”