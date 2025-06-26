Ex-Celtic man reveals major Champions League concern amid shock Daizen Maeda transfer claim

Celtic need to up the ante in the transfer market, according to one of their former players.

Celtic must quickly step up their transfer business this summer or risk falling behind Europe’s elite next season, according to a former Parkhead hero.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers has secured the free transfer signings of left-back Kierney Tierney and goalkeeper Ross Doohan, while a £1.2million deal for Swedish international Benjamin Nygren is also reported to be close.

However, the Celtic boss has been urged to take his transfer business to the next level and begin to make real progress in the summer market by ex-Hoops forward Charlie Nicholas, who admits he is concerned at the lack of movement at Celtic Park in the opening weeks of pre-season.

“Celtic need to get moving in the transfer market,” said Nicholas. “The Scottish clubs come back for pre-season a couple of weeks before their English counterparts, due to the European qualifiers. They’ve already started this week, but they’ll need to see who goes out the door before they know what kind of budget they’d have.

Brendan Rodgers needs a big summer at Celtic, according to a former Hoops star. | Getty Images

“Brendan Rodgers has been through this every summer in his two stints at Celtic, and they’re needing a bit of a rebuild – especially with Rangers getting new ownership and are more likely to pose a real threat to Celtic this season. Celtic in Europe had a wonderful draw last season, and I’m not as sure they’ll get as luck this term if they get through.”

Nicholas also revealed the number of new signing he feels the Hoops will require if they are to make an impact on Europe’s big stage next season, and admits there is genuine concern that they could lose some of their best players before the new season starts.

“I think they need another five players,” said Nicholas. ”Certainly another centre-forward - if not two. Daizen Maeda might want out, and Reo Hatete might as well. There’s a lack of action. They need to start getting people in. We’ve got Callum Osmand joining from Fulham who is going to be a backup, but there’s no sign of any positive movement in the transfer market. I reckon they’ll be six or seven players going out the door, and they’ll need to sign at least five to compete in the Champions League.

Despite his concerns over Celtic transfer business, the ex-Scotland international believes his former side has little to worry about domestically as he discussed the appointment of Russell Martin as Rangers’ new head coach.

“It’s too early to say whether Russell Martin is the right manager for Rangers,” Nicholas said. “His philosophy at Southampton in the Championship was impressive, and his team had a high press, and played with energy and pace. Rangers have become a lazy side. They want to get and keep the ball, but don’t want the other side of it. Only a few players, like Nicholas Raskin and Mohamed Diamonde, want to do that work, and the other players don’t blend in. Martin will bring in a group and a determination.

“The players are surely looking season after season at having another barren campaign, and it’s becoming a source of embarrassment. They’ve not even come close to the title. If they start beating the domestic teams, then they can probably get more results against Celtic. It’s going to be much tighter, and he’ll get more players in and give them a better shape.

“If he makes them more united as a group, they’ll be contenders. He’s got to slowly build this squad, and when the time comes to hit the ground running domestically, they must be ready to go. It’ll be much tighter, but they still have a lot of catching up to do with Celtic.”