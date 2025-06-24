New Celtic signing backs himself to rise to challenge in bid to become Scotland 'mainstay'

Goalkeeper admits he faces ‘difficult’ task for game-time

Ross Doohan has backed himself to get enough game time at Celtic to become “a mainstay” in the Scotland squad.

After being handed a surprise international debut against Liechtenstein earlier this month amid a goalkeeping crisis within Steve Clarke’s squad, the 27-year-old sealed a return to his boyhood club on a three-year deal last week.

Doohan, who spent most of the past two seasons as number two at Aberdeen after leaving Parkhead to join Tranmere in 2022, is expected to start off as third choice at Celtic behind Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo.

New Celtic signing Ross Doohan is unveiled to the media at Celtic Park, on June 24, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It’s obviously going to be difficult,” he said when asked on Tuesday about the battle to get game time with the Scottish champions. “There are two top goalkeepers at the club already and I’m buzzing to be working with them.

“I’m just looking to work as hard as I can and put my face out there. I’m hoping to push myself into the team. I know it’ll be hard but I back myself.

“I know I’ve got a foot in the door now so I just need to go to training and show everyone what I can do because they’ve not seen me in training for a few years since I’ve left. I need to go and show them what I’m like now and really push myself and try and knock on the door to get in the team.”

Doohan said he had enjoyed “a surreal couple of weeks” after landing his return to Celtic so soon after his unexpected international debut.

The keeper – summoned from his summer holiday to join the squad at a time when the paucity of Scottish options for the number one jersey was exposed by a string of injuries – is confident his big move can aid his quest to add to his solitary cap.

Ross Doohan in action during his Scotland debut against Liechtenstein at Rheinpark Stadion, on June 08, 2025, in Vaduz. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I believe in myself and if I get a call-up again I’m hoping I’d impress and hopefully end up a mainstay in the squad,” said Doohan.

“Obviously I’m moving to one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest club in Scotland so that’s always going to put you in good stead. I just need to push myself at Celtic, hopefully get some game time and then take it from there.”

Doohan has accumulated more than 60 first-team appearances for Tranmere, Aberdeen and Forest Green since he officially departed Celtic three years ago.

“I feel I’ve matured a lot both on and off the pitch,” he said. “I’ve got a lot more experience and I feel my all-round game has gotten better so I’m just looking forward to getting in and working and showing everyone that.

“I feel like I grew up here basically. I was here since I was 12, 13, up until I left a few years ago so I’ve obviously got a major attachment here.