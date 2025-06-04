85-goal former Celtic hero offered Euro exit route after just 128 days with EPL duo mulling move

The ex-Celtic striker could be set to leaves Rennes just 128 days after joining the club in January.

Former Celtic scoring sensation Kyogo Furuhashi could be set end his nightmare stint at Rennes this summer, with two English Premier League clubs said to be mulling over a move for the Japanese international.

The 30-year-old striker spent three-and-a-half successful seasons at Celtic Park after joining the club from Vissel Kobe for a fee of £4.5million, winning four Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups and scoring 85 goals in the process.

Despite his success in Glasgow, Furuhashi down the curtain on his time at Celtic Park on January 27, signing for Ligue 1 side Rennes as part of the deal that saw Jota make an emotional return to the club. Making his final appearance in a 1-0 win over Young Boys in Champions League, Rennes were reported to have paid a fee of around £10million in order to sign the popular forward.

Kyogo Furuhashi has struggled in Ligue 1 since departing Celtic in January. | AFP via Getty Images

However, the move instantly hit a road block when the head coach that brought him to the club, Jorge Sampaoli, was sacked just days after his arrival at Roazhon Park. The Japanese international struggled for regular first team football since, barely featuring under his successor, ex-Newcastle United defender Habib Beye. Come the end of the Ligue 1 season, Furuhashi had made just six league appearances for the club and is yet to score, leading to reports the Brittany-based were aiming to ‘part ways’ with the player this summer.

The experience forward could be set to be offered an exciting exit route though, with his potential availability alerting two English Premier League clubs, with both Bournemouth and Brentford said to be mulling over a move for the ex-Celtic man with the transfer window now re-open.

According to a new report, ‘positive’ talks have already been held with Brentford over the transfer of the former Hoops star, with La Parisien suggesting that Furuhashi could be sold just 128 days on from his arrival in France, though no fee has been mentioned. Get French Football News also report that Bournemouth are ‘monitoring’ his situation, with head coach Andoni Iraola’s side ‘positioning themselves’ to find out the terms of his Rennes exit.

Elsewhere, ex-Rangers midfielder Glenn Middleton has confirmed his departure from Dundee United after three years with the club. The 25-year-old midfielder was out of contract at Tannadice this month, and had hinted he was hopeful of agreeing a new deal to stay with Jim Goodwin side.

However, the ex-Gers academy star has now opted to join EFL League Two champions Doncaster Rovers, with the Yorkshire-based outfit announcing his signature on a two-year-deal, with the club having an option of an additional year.