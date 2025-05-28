When every Celtic contract expires at Parkhead as club's prepare to offload five this summer

Celtic’s season may have ended in heart-breaking fashion, but there’s no doubting it was still an extremely successful one as the club wrapped up a memorable domestic double.
A penalty shootout defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final denied them a sixth treble in the last nine seasons, though their record equalling 55th title win, which saw them finish 17 points ahead of rivals Rangers, is one that will be remembered for a very long time in the east end of Glasgow.
Head coach Brendan Rodgers has already hinted at a refresh of the squad in the summer though, with Luis Palma, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Stephen Welsh, Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Marco Tilio all expected to depart this summer, while the club are also set to welcome back Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney to the club on a pre-contract agreement next month.
Several Celtic players could find their futures put under the microscope over the summer, but which individuals are protected by long-term contracts - and which have just one year left to run?
Here, The Scotsman looks at when every Celtic player’s contract expires: