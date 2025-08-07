Oasis Edinburgh: Here’s how to get to Murrayfield using public transport

If you are among the fans heading to see Oasis at Murrayfield, here’s what you need to know about getting there by bus, tram, train or on foot.

Oasis will soon arrive in Edinburgh for the first of three epic reunion shows at Murrayfield.

Fans from both near and far will be flocking to the Scottish capital to see the Gallagher brothers perform together once again, with the city set to be extremely busy with the shows taking place during festival season.

Even if you are familiar with Edinburgh, due to the time of year and road restrictions in place around Murrayfield Stadium, it’s worth taking the time to plan your trip ahead of time.

So whether you’re looking to walk or travel by bus, tram or train, here’s how you can get to Oasis’ gigs at Murrayfield Stadium.

How to get to Oasis’ Edinburgh Murrayfield concerts

Getting to Murrayfield by tram

Edinburgh Trams run frequent services to the entrance of Murrayfield – with extra services on both before and after the gigs – but the operator has advised that fans allow themselves plenty of time for travel due to crowds.

Trams will be running every thirty minutes overnight on Friday and Saturday as part of their already expanded August timetable. On Tuesday, August 12 the last trams will depart at around 1am.

Edinburgh Trams advise fans that they should buy tickets in advance to save time and money – Day Tripper tickets will cost £5 for adults, £2.50 for children, with family tickets costing £9. These include all-day unlimited tram travel in the city but must be bought online first. Alternatively, you can Tap On and Tap Off the trams.

If you’re travelling from the city centre, make sure you hop on the Edinburgh Airport service to Murrayfield. Stops along this route include Edinburgh Airport, Ingliston Park & Ride, Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park Station, Haymarket Station and St Andrew Square which is just a short walk from Waverley Station.

Do be sure to keep your ticket, however, as checks will be in place.

Getting to Murrayfield by bus

If you’re heading to Murrayfield by bus, Lothian Buses are operating a number of services to get you to and from the stadium. You can purchase tickets in advance using the Lothian Bus app, or pay on the bus.

If you are coming from Royal Highland Centre or Ingliston Park & Ride, you can hop on either the the X12 or X22.

From Hermiston Park & Ride, you can travel to Gorgie Road on Service 25. If you are coming from Edinburgh Airport, you can travel to Corstorphine Road on Airlink 100.

Those arriving from West Lothian can reach Corstorphine Road on Services X18 and X19, or Gorgie Road on Services X27 and X28.

Meanwhile, from the city centre you can travel to Gorgie Road on Services 22, 30, X27, and X28 as well as Services 1, 2, 25 and 33. Meanwhile, Services 12, 26, 31, and X18 travel to Corstorphine Road.

CityLink will also be running dedicated services to and from Murrayfield from Dundee, with routes direct from Perth Broxden, Halbeath Park & Ride and Kinross Park & Ride.

In addition, the Citylink 900 service will be in operation 24/7 between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

These must be booked in advance, so be sure to check online before you travel.

Oasis Bus Diversions

One thing to note regarding transport via Lothian Bus is that there will be diversions in place due to large crowds in the Murrayfield/Roseburn area. Fans heading to the gig should keep an eye on the service updates page for live information.

Diversions will be in place between 9.30pm and 12.30am impacting:

Service 12 (eastbound and westbound) — between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road

Services 26, 31, 100, X18 & X19 – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road

Services 1 and 22 – between Balgreen Road and West Approach Road (22)/Fountainpark (1)

Service 2 – between Balgreen Road and Dalry Road

Services 30, X27, X28, N30 & N28 – between Saughton Gardens and West Approach Road

There may also be diversions in place between 5.30pm and 7.30pm covering:

Service 12 (eastbound and westbound) — between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road

Services 26, 31, 100, X18 & X19 – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road

This will depend on how busy the area is during this period.

Before you head to Murrayfield, check your ticket Before you decide how you are getting to Oasis’ Edinburgh show, check your ticket to see which turnstile you need to enter from. 🟣 Purple Turnstiles : Located on Riversdale Crescent and Roseburn Park, for those in the West Stand or Hospitality

: Located on Riversdale Crescent and Roseburn Park, for those in the West Stand or Hospitality 🔵 Blue Turnstiles : Located on Roseburn Crescent, for those in the East Stand

: Located on Roseburn Crescent, for those in the East Stand 🟠 Orange Turnstiles : Located on Roseburn Street, for those standing

: Located on Roseburn Street, for those standing 🟢 Green Turnstiles: Located on Roseburn Street, for those sitting in the South Stand There are also Gold Turnstiles, presumably for special guests and VIPs.

Getting to Murrayfield by train

With ScotRail already operating an expanded Festival timetable, in preparation for Oasis’ concerts in Edinburgh there will be even more services and carriages running to enhance capacity for concertgoers – including late night trains to Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Perth and Dunblane.

Fans can travel to either Haymarket, which is the closest station to Murrayfield, or to Edinburgh Waverley in the city centre which also has easy access to the stadium. While there are trams and buses available from the train stations to the venue, it’s just a 20 minute walk from Haymarket and a 50 minute walk from Waverley.

When heading back from Murrayfield, there will be a holding area at Haymarket Terrace for fans getting on the train with different queues for different locations.

If train is your preferred method of transport, ScotRail does advise purchasing return tickets in advance though the rail operator has not provided exact service details.

Getting to Murrayfield by car

If you were planning to head to Murrayfield by car, there are several things to be aware of before doing so.

The first is that there is no parking at Murrayfield — excepting a small number of accessible spaces at Murrayfield Ice Rink – and a host of road closures in place ahead of the concert. Your best bet would be to take advantage of one of the city’s park and ride services such as that at Ingliston.

There will also be a designated Park & Ride at the Royal Highland Centre which tickets can be purchased for in advance.

As well as those at Ingilston and the Royal Highland Centre, there are seven park and ride facilities around Edinburgh, with connections around the city.

Getting to Murrayfield by foot

As we’ve already mentioned, it is going to be extremely busy in Edinburgh with the concerts and the festivals on at the same time.

As such, some fans may decide to make their way to Murrayfield by foot. It is around a 45 minute walk from Edinburgh city centre to the stadium, and with so many fans likely to be heading the same way there is sure to be a trail of bucket hats to follow.