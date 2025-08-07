Oasis Edinburgh: Everything you need to know about parking for Oasis' Murrayfield shows

Heading to see Oasis at Murrayfield? Here is everything you need to know about parking if you plan on travelling by car.

Extra parking has been arranged ahead of Oasis’ three shows in Edinburgh.

The iconic Britpop band are set to perform at Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, with the shows expected to attract more than 200,000 fans to the Scottish capital. That’s in addition to the thousands of visitors already in the city for the Edinburgh Festivals.

In order to ensure public safety, there are significant road closures in place around Murrayfield area with limited options for parking available to fans.

So if you were planning to Roll With It and take the car to see Oasis in Edinburgh, here is everything you need to know about parking at Murrayfield - including possible pick-up and drop-off spots.

Is there parking at Murrayfield for Oasis?

There will be no parking at Murrayfield for Oasis’ Edinburgh concerts.

There will be a limited number of Blue Badge accessible parking spaces located in the Murrayfield Ice Rink car park. They are available only to accessible ticket holders who present a valid event specific car park pass which must be requested in advance, for those with an accessible ticket.

Due to the road closures in place, all cars parked in this area will be held until roads are open again following the concert – around 90 minutes after the show ends.

Where to park for Oasis’ Murrayfield shows

Here are several parking options for fans heading to see Oasis in Edinburgh.

Oasis Off-Site Car Park at The Royal Highland Centre

Scottish Rugby have confirmed that there will be additional parking for cars – no minibuses, coaches or vans are allowed – at the Royal Highland Centre.

Slots for the Oasis Off-Site Car Park will cost £15 and must be purchased in advance. The site will be supported by Lothian Bus park and ride services, though these tickets are sold separately. Fans can book parking here.

There are two bus services from the Royal Highland Centre. The X12 will drop off and pick up fans from Murrayfield Road, close to the stadium. Meanwhile, the X22 will drop off and pick up fans from Wickes on Stevenson Road.

Edinburgh Zoo

In addition, Edinburgh Zoo is also offering parking to Oasis fans. Best for those who don’t mind a 20-minute walk, there will be a £20 flat fee across all three dates – though there is no pre-booking available.

Parking will be on a first come, first served basis.

And if you were planning on spending more than one day in Edinburgh to enjoy the festivities, the Zoo will be offering an exclusive 25% walk-up discount for fans who show their Oasis ticket at the door from August 8 to 11.

Ingliston Park & Ride

Another option – which would work for those arriving from the north and west – is Ingliston Park & Ride, which has more than 1,000 parking spaces available on a first come, first served basis. The car park will be served by Lothian Bus Services X22 and X12 from the Royal Highland Centre. This location is also served by Edinburgh Trams.

Following the concerts there will be frequent departures for up to an hour of the X12 from Murrayfield Road and the X22 from the Wickes Car Park.

Hermiston Park & Ride

Though it is expected to fill up early with just 450 spaces available, there will also be parking at Hermiston Park & Ride.

Ideal for fans coming into the city from the west, you can catch Lothian Bus Service 25 to Gorgie Road, then walk 10-minutes to arrive at Murrayfield.

Ferrytoll Park & Ride

If you are heading to see Oasis from the North, Ferrytoll Park & Ride in Inverkeithing has more than 1,000 spaces available.

There is no direct bus route from this park and ride facility to Murrayfield Stadium, however there are regular buses into the city centre for connecting services operated by Stagecoach.

Sheriffhall Park & Ride

For those who will be travelling on the A1, A7, and A68, there are more than 550 spaces available at Sheriffhall Park & Ride. Lothian Buses run service 33 from Sheriffhall which stops on Gorgie Road, which is a ten-minute walk to the stadium.

Due to its location, it is worth allowing plenty of travel time if considering parking at Sheriffhall.

Wallyford Park & Ride

Although it’s another location with no direct links to Murrayfield Stadium, Wallyford Park & Ride is just off the A199 and has 300 spaces with free parking. There are regular connection services from this spot into the city although the journey is likely to take more than an hour.

Straiton Park & Ride

For those arriving from the south via the Edinburgh Bypass, Straiton Park & Ride can be accessed via the A701 and has 600 parking spaces available. Again, there is no direct bus route between Straiton and Murrayfield, but there are regular buses into the city centre for connecting services.

Drop-off and pick-up spots for Oasis’ Edinburgh shows

There are no official drop-off points for fans heading to Murrayfield to see Oasis, and with extensive road closures in place around the stadium it may prove difficult finding a spot close to the action.

With that being said, unofficial drop-off and pick-up locations include The Gyle and Bankhead, though fans should be warned that traffic is expected to be heavy.

Oasis parking restrictions

With no parking available at Murrayfield, fans looking to drive to see Oasis in Edinburgh will have to travel further afield – particularly as there will be parking restrictions in place around the venue.

From 10am to 12.30am on concert days, there will be parking restrictions impacting:

West Coates

Roseburn Terrace

Murrayfield Road

Ellersly Road

Haymarket Terrace

Clifton Terrace

Saughtonhall Avenue

Corstorphine Road

St John’s Road

Balgreen Road

Gorgie Road

Roseburn Street

Saughtonhall Avenue

Russell Road

Riversdale Crescent

Riversdale Road

Westfield Road

Saughtonhall Drive

Ravelston Dykes Road

Ravelston Dykes

Balbrinie Place