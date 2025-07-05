Liam and Noel Gallagher bounced onto stage before waving at gig-goers at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – the first stop on their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour. The Britpop band from Manchester then launched into Hello to kickstart their first live show since their dramatic split in 2009 following a backstage fight at a gig in Paris.
Oasis played a career-spanning set that featured all their best-loved songs – including Roll With It, Cigarettes And Alcohol, Live Forever, Champagne Supernova and Wonderwall.
The 74,500 fans in attendance lapped up every minute of this first reunion concert.
Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos from Oasis's triumphant return to the stage.