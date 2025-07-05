Oasis reunion: 15 amazing Oasis photos as Noel and Liam Gallagher reunite on stage for first time in 16 years

Oasis took to the stage last night for their first gig in 16 years – and if the reaction from fans is anything to go by, those lucky enough to have tickets for the band's gigs at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium are in for a treat.

Liam and Noel Gallagher bounced onto stage before waving at gig-goers at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – the first stop on their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour. The Britpop band from Manchester then launched into Hello to kickstart their first live show since their dramatic split in 2009 following a backstage fight at a gig in Paris.

Oasis played a career-spanning set that featured all their best-loved songs – including Roll With It, Cigarettes And Alcohol, Live Forever, Champagne Supernova and Wonderwall.

The 74,500 fans in attendance lapped up every minute of this first reunion concert.

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos from Oasis's triumphant return to the stage.

The crowd waits for Oasis to take to the stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, as the band's long-awaited reunion tour kicks off in Wales.

1. Anticipation

The crowd waits for Oasis to take to the stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, as the band's long-awaited reunion tour kicks off in Wales. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Oasis fans were having the night of their lives at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

2. Rolling with it

Oasis fans were having the night of their lives at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Support act Richard Ashcroft on stage at the Principality Stadium.

3. Warming up the crowd

Support act Richard Ashcroft on stage at the Principality Stadium. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

An Oasis fan holds a Union Jack flag featuring the band logo in Cardiff.

4. Flying the flag

An Oasis fan holds a Union Jack flag featuring the band logo in Cardiff. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

