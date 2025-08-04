The Best Edinburgh Fringe Theatre 2025: Every show with a four or five star review from The Scotsman so far
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is now well and truly under way, with a jam packed programme of theatre and entertainment taking over the city.
With more than 3,000 shows running in August - a good selection of which are theatre productions - for many hoping to catch a show or two, choosing what to see can be overwhelming.
But we can help. The Scotsman’s critics have been busy reviewing shows around Edinburgh, with a number of stand out theatre productions already making themselves known.
So if you’re ready to book some tickets, here are the theatre shows which have received a four or five star review from The Scotsman so far.
All tickets will be available from the Edinburgh Fringe website.
The Scotsman has been covering the Edinburgh Festivals since they first began in 1947, with a team of expert critics set to bring you reviews daily throughout August.
As part of our comprehensive coverage, we will also celebrate the best new writing at the Fringe with our long-running Fringe First Awards, sponsored this year by Queen Margaret University and Stagecoach.
Past winners include Billy Connolly - who won in 1977 for his show When Hair Was Long and Time Was Short - as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge who received the award in 2013 for her original version of Fleabag.
