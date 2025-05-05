The ‘tap on, tap off’ system going live on Edinburgh’s trams will work in conjunction with Lothian Buses

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubbed “ToTo”, the payment’s official launch date has been confirmed for a fortnight’s time, on Monday, May 19.

A tram on Princes Street in Edinburgh | PA

Here is how the ToTo system will work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will tap on, tap off work for Edinburgh trams?

Under the system, customers can pay for travel by tapping their contactless card or relevant device onto ‘platform validators’ to start their journey.

The person then taps off using the same technique after getting off the tram when they have finished their trip.

Like the contactless payments already accepted in the city by Lothian Buses, the new system calculates the cheapest fare based on the number of journeys made and then debits the card in the early hours of the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a weekly cap based on the number of trips taken over a seven-day, Monday to Sunday, period.

Why do I tap off after getting off the tram?

Unlike buses, when using the tram, customers will need to ‘tap off’ using the platform validator when they reach their destination. This is because the network is split into two fare zones.

One of Edinburgh's trams. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

This makes sure they will only pay for travel on sections of the tramway they have actually used.

Can I pay for more than one fare on a single contactless card?

No - each contactless card or device can only be used for one standard adult fare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If customers travelling in groups or with children, they will should need to use the ticket vending machines on tram platforms, or pre-purchase tickets on the app.

Does the system also work for Lothian Buses travel?

In short, yes.

The ToTo payment method will work in conjunction with Lothian Buses’ existing TapTapCap system, allowing integrated travel across Edinburgh.

This means bus and tram travel across the city will be capped at the day ticket rate.

What has been said about the ‘tap on, tap off’ system?

ToTo is the first system of its kind in Scotland and has been developed in collaboration with payment provider Flowbird.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Singh, head of service delivery, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the launch date for this new payment system, two weeks from today.

“The delivery of this project reflects months of hard work from colleagues across the business and Lothian Buses, to fully integrate ToTo into their existing system, and we’re pleased to be offering our best-ever service to customers across Edinburgh.”

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, transport convener for Edinburgh Council, said: “Integrating this new TOTO system across both Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses is a significant milestone for our public transport network and I’m excited that we’re only a couple weeks away from launch. This will allow residents and visitors to travel more efficiently and at the best value with ticket prices automatically capped at the cheapest daily and weekly rate.

“Our excellent public transport services is the most inclusive form of travel; it provides an alternative to car use especially for people on lower incomes or with mobility issues. Our integrated public transport system is something we’re very proud of here in Edinburgh - compared with similar-sized cities, we are an example to be celebrated and followed.