Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:34 BST
Oasis are set to launch their reunion tour this evening.placeholder image
Oasis are set to launch their reunion tour this evening. | Getty Images
It looks like a pretty good setlist...

he Oasis reunion is officially on, with the Britpop band playing three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.

Oasis obsessives have been frantically speculating online about what songs will make the setlist - with the answer coming at the first gig of the tour in Cardiff on Friday (July 4).

But the cat might already be out of the bag, with a 23-song setlist being widely reported.

Beginning with B-side Acquiesce and ending with Champagne Supernova it leans heavily on the band’s first two albums and seems to be a real crowdpleaser.

Here it is in full.

  1. Acquiesce
  2. Morning Glory
  3. Some Might Say
  4. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  5. Fade Away
  6. Supersonic
  7. Roll With It
  8. Bring It On Down
  9. Talk Tonight
  10. Half the World Away
  11. Little by Little
  12. D’You Know What I Mean
  13. Stand By Me
  14. Cast No Shadow
  15. Hello
  16. Slide Away
  17. Whatever
  18. Live Forever
  19. Rock and Roll Star
  20. The Masterplan
  21. Don’t Look Back in Anger
  22. Wonderwall
  23. Champagne Supernova
