Oasis Setlist: Here are the 23 songs the band are reportedly playing on their reunion tour - from Acquiesce to Champagne Supernova
he Oasis reunion is officially on, with the Britpop band playing three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.
It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.
Oasis obsessives have been frantically speculating online about what songs will make the setlist - with the answer coming at the first gig of the tour in Cardiff on Friday (July 4).
But the cat might already be out of the bag, with a 23-song setlist being widely reported.
Beginning with B-side Acquiesce and ending with Champagne Supernova it leans heavily on the band’s first two albums and seems to be a real crowdpleaser.
Here it is in full.
- Acquiesce
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Bring It On Down
- Talk Tonight
- Half the World Away
- Little by Little
- D’You Know What I Mean
- Stand By Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Hello
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock and Roll Star
- The Masterplan
- Don’t Look Back in Anger
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova
