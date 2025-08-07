Oasis Edinburgh: All the road closures in place for Oasis' Murrayfield concerts

Here are all of the parking restrictions and road closures you need to know about ahead of Oasis’ Edinburgh concerts.

Oasis are set to play the first of three nights at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, with more than 200,000 fans expected to attend.

With shows set for August 8, 9 and 12, the legendary Britpop band return to Edinburgh for the first time in 16 years during one of the busiest times of year for the city.

With festival season now well under way, significant delays and disruption should be expected around the capital - particularly on concert days.

Extra trains, trams and buses will be running to assist with transport, with a number of road restrictions and closures in place surrounding Murrayfield Stadium for the Oasis gigs.

Here is everything you need to know about road closures for Oasis’ upcoming Edinburgh shows.

Oasis Edinburgh Road Closures

The long-awaited reunion shows from Noel and Liam Gallagher will take over Murrayfield on Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9, with another performance set for Tuesday, August 12.

In order to help protect the public during the concerts, Edinburgh City Council have put a number of road restrictions and closures in place over those days.

On August 8, 9 and 12 the following roads will be closed between 2pm and 12.30am:

Riversdale Bridge

Roseburn Street

Russell Road — from Roseburn Street for 60 metres southeast

From 2pm to 8pm and from 9.30pm to 12.30am these roads will also be closed:

Riversdale Crescent

Riversdale Road

Riversdale Grove

Saughtonhall Circus

Saughtonhall Terrace

Saughtonhall Grove

Saughtonhall Place

Saughtonhall Gardens

Saughtonhall Avenue

Saughtonhall Crescent

Baird Grove

Baird Terrace

Baird Gardens

Baird Avenue

Baird Drive

Western Place

Western Gardens

Wester Coates Terrace

Balbirnie Place

Wester Coates Road

Stanhope Street

Devon Place

Roseburn Avenue

Roseburn Place

Roseburn Drive

Roseburn Crescent

Roseburn Gardens

Russell Gardens

Belmont Gardens

Belmont View

Belmont Park

Belmont Avenue

Belmont Crescent

Belmont Terrace

These roads will be closed from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, then from 9.30pm to 12.30am:

Roseburn Terrace

West Coates

Haymarket Terrace (with exception of Trams).

Clifton Terrace (with exception of Trams).

Haymarket Yards (with exception of Trams).

West Maitland Street — south-westbound from Torphichen Street to Haymarket (with exception of Trams).

Western Terrace/Corstorphine Road — Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace

Rosebery Crescent — Haymarket Terrace to Grosvenor Gardens.

Balbirnie Place

Grosvenor Street — at West Maitland Street/Haymarket junction

In addition, these two roads will also be closed from 9.30pm to 12.30am:

West Approach Road, from Westfield Road to the slip-road at Dundee Street/Angle Park Terrace

Westfield Road, from the exit to the Sainsbury’s petrol station to the West Approach Road

There are restrictions on waiting and unloading vehicles from 10am to 12.30am which impact the following roads:

West Coates

Roseburn Terrace

Murrayfield Road

Ellersly Road

Haymarket Terrace

Clifton Terrace

Saughtonhall Avenue

Corstorphine Road — On both sides from Roseburn Terrace to St. Johns Road (excluding the recessed parking bays on the south side)

St John’s Road — South side from Corstorphine Road to Glebe Road, excluding the recessed bays.

Balgreen Road — The north-east side, in its entirety, excluding the blue badge bay outside number 87 South-west side from Gorgie Rd to Glendevon Rd and from Balgreen Ave to Corstorphine Rd.

Gorgie Road — North side from Chesser Ave to Westfield Rd South side, from Balgreen Rd to Chesser Ave (excluding the recessed parking bays)

Roseburn Street — Both sides from Westfield Rd to its junction with Roseburn Ave and from Roseburn Ter to Roseburn Pl.

Saughtonhall Avenue — Both sides in its entirety.

Russell Road —South-west side from Roseburn St for 150m south-eastwards (except drop-offs/pickups). North-east side from Roseburn St for 60m south-eastwards (to the entrance to the private parking area)

Riversdale Crescent — North-west side from Corstorphine Rd for 120m south-westwards to a point outside number 14. South-east side in its entirety

Riversdale Road — East side from Saughtonhall Ave to Riversdale Cres

Westfield Road — Both sides from Roseburn Street to Westfield Avenue.

Saughtonhall Drive — West side from Corstorphine Rd southwards for 45m to a point outside number 6. Both sides for 15m northwards and 15m southwards of its junction with Saughtonhall Ave.

Ravelston Dykes Road — Both sides from Murrayfield Rd for 60m westwards.

Ravelston Dykes — North side from its junction with Murrayfield Rd to a point 40m east of Garscube Ter (at the bridge). South side from opposite Craigleith Cres. to a point 40m east of Garscube Ter (excluding the recessed bays).

Balbrinie Place — Both sides for 30m north-westwards and 30m south-eastwards from the entrance to Roseburn Path opposite number 50

There are also a number of pedestrian closures, with restrictions in place from 9.30pm until 12.30am on Balbirnie Place. These cover from the south-west gable of number 50 to the entrance to Roseburn Path and the south-west gable at the end of number 50, north-west for 30m.

Pedestrians returning to the city centre from Murrayfield Stadium should travel via the A8 rather than attempt to access Haymarket Yards.

Edinburgh City Council ask that concertgoers plan ahead

Due to Murrayfield being located in a residential area, Edinburgh City Council have strongly advised those attending Oasis’ Edinburgh shows to plan ahead.

No parking will be available at Murrayfield, while Roseburn Park will remain open to the public and likely very busy.