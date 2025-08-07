Oasis Edinburgh 2025: Extra late-night trains added by ScotRail for Oasis Murrayfield shows
ScotRail is operating extra late-night services for Oasis fans heading to Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.
The brothers are taking to the stage for three sell-out shows in Edinburgh on Friday, August 8, Saturday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 12.
The extra services will run to key destinations such as Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Perth, and Dunblane following each of the shows.
This is on top of the already enhanced timetable running throughout August during the Edinburgh Festivals.
Getting to Murrayfield via train
Doors at the stadium open from 4pm. The stadium is a short walk or tram ride from Haymarket station.
When the concert ends, fans are encouraged to make their way promptly to Haymarket station, where a designated holding area will be in place on Haymarket Terrace to manage crowds.
Fans will then be directed to the appropriate queue for their train home.
People are advised to buy return tickets in advance via the ScotRail app, online, at a ticket office, or from a self-service ticket machine.
ScotRail said additional staff will be on hand to manage the crowds.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “With just a few days to go until the highly anticipated Oasis gigs at Murrayfield, we’re really looking forward to helping fans travel to what promises to be an unforgettable series of shows.
“We’ve got more trains running throughout the Edinburgh Festivals, and we’re adding late-night services for the gigs themselves to help fans make the most of the occasion.
“We’re encouraging everyone to plan their journey in advance, make the most of the extra services, and soak up the atmosphere of a great night in the capital.”
