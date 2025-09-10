Lewis Capaldi will follow his Sheffield shows with two nights in Aberdeen. | Scott Antcliffe

If you’re seeing Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen, here is everything you need to know Before You Go - including his support act, event timings, setlist and more.

Lewis Capaldi will soon play the first of two sold-out shows in Aberdeen this evening.

After stepping away from the spotlight in 2023 due to his mental health, the Scottish singer-songwriter made his triumphant return to the public eye at Glastonbury Festival earlier this year.

Capaldi’s two nights in Aberdeen mark his first shows in Scotland since May, when he made a surprise appearance during an Edinburgh charity gig.

Lewis Capaldi has returned to music. | Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen shows, including his support act, timings, setlist and if there are any last minute tickets, as well as how to get there, age restrictions, banned items and more.

Lewis Capaldi Aberdeen dates

Lewis Capaldi will play two shows at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday, September 10 and Thursday, September 11.

Who are Lewis Capaldi’s support acts 2025?

For both of his shows at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, Lewis Capaldi will be joined by Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe.

Skye Newman is an English singer-songwriter whose recent singles Hairdresser and Family Matters entered the UK charts.

Ahead of her Aberdeen set, she posted a video of herself running around Aberdeen’s Bon Accord centre.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rowe will also provide support during Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen dates. The Irish musician is set to release his debut EP Exodus on Friday, September 12.

What time does Lewis Capaldi start? All Aberdeen stage times

If you’re heading along early to pick up tickets - or perhaps chance your luck for any last minute availability - the Box Office at the P&J Live will open at 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s just an hour ahead of doors opening at 6pm.

While all timings are approximate, based on previous shows it appears as though Lewis Capaldi will take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Here are the stage times for Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen:

Doors Open : 6pm

: 6pm Aaron Rowe : 7pm

: 7pm Skye Newman : 7.45pm

: 7.45pm Lewis Capaldi : 8.30-9pm

: 8.30-9pm Curfew: 11pm

All gig times are subject to change.

Are there still Lewis Capaldi Aberdeen tickets?

If you are hoping to get your hands on last minute tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen shows you may have some luck despite the show being sold out.

All tickets for the P&J Live are sold through AXS and there are currently a limited number available through the site.

For his show on Wednesday, if you are lucky enough, tickets will cost between £67 and £174 before fees. And for his Thursday performance, tickets will cost from £100 to £174, again before fees. In addition there are still some verified resale tickets appearing on Ticketmaster for similar prices.

Lewis Capaldi during his show in Sheffield. | Rory Barnes

If all of the tickets sold via AXS are gone, there are always ticket resale sites such as Viagogo, StubHub or Twickets.

With that being said, many of these tickets will be sold for well over the asking price and carry the risk of being fake. If you were thinking of using any of the above sites, it’s worth considering Twickets which is an “ethical” resale site.

While not entirely without risk, it only allows fans to sell their tickets for the same amount they paid or lower. There is also PayPal's Buyer Protection in case of foul play.

Lewis Capaldi Aberdeen setlist: What is he likely to play?

With only a few shows of his UK and Ireland tour completed, we have a rough idea of what Lewis Capaldi will play in Aberdeen.

Including some new and unreleased tracks from his upcoming EP, here are the songs you’re likely to hear during his P&J Live shows:

Survive Grace Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind Forever Wish You The Best Love The Hell Out Of You Almost Bruises Pointless Something In The Heavens Leave Me Slowly Forget Me The Pretender The Day That I Die Before You Go How I’m Feeling Now Hold Me While You Wait Someone You Loved

Are there any age restrictions for Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig?

Only those over the age of 14 will be allowed in the standing area for Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig, with ID checks in place. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

As for the seated area, only children 8 and older will be permitted.

What items are banned from Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen shows?

There are a number of items restricted from the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen, from large bags to professional cameras.

Google Maps

While small bags will be permitted, concertgoers heading along to Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig are advised to leave any backpacks or umbrellas at home as there are a number of items restricted from the venue.

Searches will be in place, so here are all of the banned items:

Bags larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm, including large bags, backpacks, holdalls, luggage, camera bags, or computer bags

Signs larger than A3

Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind

Large studs and chains

Umbrellas

Large 35mm cameras, video cameras or recording devices

Selfie sticks

Whistles, drums, horns and other instruments

Large/golf umbrellas, flags, flagpoles, inflatables, laser pens/pointers, confetti, glitter bombs, smoke bombs, flares, spray/aerosol cans, balloons, air horns, whistles, cowbells, or other noise-making distractions

Animals (except assistance dogs to aid those with disabilities)

Illegal items of any kind

No outside food will be allowed, unless for medical reasons, but there will be free water available throughout the venue as well as kiosks serving refreshments, food and snacks. There will also be additional bars open in Hall A.

Although no smoking or vaping is allowed inside the building, e-cigarettes and vapes are not banned with are dedicated smoking areas located outside.

Getting to the P&J Live: What to know if you’re seeing Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen

By car

While there is some paid parking at the P&J Live, with a sold out show fans hoping to drive will need to head along to the venue early to guarantee a space.

If you are hoping to avoid the venue car park, there is the Craibstone Park & Ride which will operate the PJ4 service to the P&J Live from 6,30pm to 7.50pm, with additional services on following the event.

By bus

For those arriving from Aberdeen city centre there is the Stagecoach 727 service which will depart from Union Square, as will the PJ1 service which will run from 5.50pm to 7.40pm.

Again, there will be additional buses running following the event, running until the venue is clear.

Can I drop off or pick someone up?

If you are planning to drop off or pick someone up from the P&J Live you can do so from the venue car park. There is a maximum wait time of 20 minutes, with charges applying following this point.

Can I use cash?

The P&J Live is a cashless venue, which means you should make sure to take a card or contactless device along with you.