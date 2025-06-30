More than 210,000 music fans are making their way home after descending upon Worthy Farm , in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival .

First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.

Festival-goers enjoyed hundreds of performances, with The 1975 , Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo headlining the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

And millions watched on television as the BBC provided wall-to-wall coverage.

One of the biggest stories of the festival was a secret set from Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi before Alanis Morissette on the Pyramid Stage on Friday.

The star had barely performed since being unable to finish his 2023 set two years ago at Worthy Farm, following a diagnosis of Tourette syndrome.

It was a triumphant comeback, with a new single released the same day, and now a hometown gig confirmed for Glasgow’s Hydro. with another performance scheduled for Aberdeen’s P&J Live as part of a UK tour.

Here are 16 pictures to take you back to his Glastonbury sets in 2019, 2023 and 2025.

1 . First time Lewis Capaldi first played Glastonbury in 2019. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Debut He played nine songs from debut album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Hitmaker Capaldi finished his set with hit 'Someone You Loved'. | Getty Images Photo Sales