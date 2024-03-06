Here are the 13 best music venues in Scotland starting with the Barrowland Ballroom

Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom is among the best music venues in Europe, according to a new study.

Thirteen Scottish venues have been included in Pollstar Magazine's annual Magna Charta report which analyses the live entertainment industry across Europe.

Each year, the trade publication takes data from venues around the region to rank the top tours, venues and performers of 2023. Venues around Europe have been split across five categories - amphitheatres, arenas, clubs, stadiums and theatres - then ranked by ticket sales and total gross over a 12-month period.

In the most recent report, Glasgow's OVO Hydro has been ranked as the seventh best arena in Europe, with the Barras named as Europe's second best club venue. Other locations named in the industry rankings include the Usher Hall, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Murrayfield Stadium and King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.

And with some of the world's biggest artists claiming that our crowds are on a different level, here are the 13 best music venues in Scotland.

Barrowland Ballroom The Barrowland Ballroom is among the best music venues in Europe. According to Pollstar's 2024 Magna Charta top 50 club ranking, the legendary Barras is the second best in the region having sold 75,049 tickets and grossing $3,070,401 in sales over the course of a year.

OVO Hydro Glasgow's OVO Hydro is the seventh best arena in Europe, having sold 758,987 tickets and grossing more than $60,400,600.

Usher Hall Edinburgh's Usher Hall is ranked at number 30 in the list of Europe's top 50 theatres.