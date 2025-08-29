Lewis Capaldi placeholder image
Lewis Capaldi | Getty Images

Gigs in Glasgow: 42 concerts happening this September - including Lewis Capaldi at the OVO Hydro

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:13 BST

Here are 42 of the best concerts happening in Glasgow this month, from Lewis Capaldi to OneRepublic.

With scheduled shows from stars including OneRepublic, Simply Red and Lewis Capaldi, September is set to be a busy month for concerts in Glasgow.

Whether you’re interested in seeing one of the many acts performing at the OVO Hydro or you have a gig booked at a smaller venue such as the O2 Academy or SWG3, regardless of genre there is sure to be live music on in the city to suit all tastes.

In addition to the huge names already mentioned, there are set to be special performances from the likes of Miles Kane, Pendulum and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, with musicians such as Self Esteem, Lord Huron and The Beta Band also preparing to take to the stage in Glasgow.

So from the beginning to the end of September 2025, here are 42 gigs taking place in Glasgow.

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Mae Teitelbaum, known as Blondshell, will perform at Queen Margaret Union in Glasgow on Saturday, September 6. She was originally scheduled to perform at Òran Mór.

1. Saturday, September 6 — Blondshell, Queen Margaret Union

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Mae Teitelbaum, known as Blondshell, will perform at Queen Margaret Union in Glasgow on Saturday, September 6. She was originally scheduled to perform at Òran Mór. | AFP via Getty Images

Grammy Award-nominated American country group Midland will play a gig at the O2 Academy Glasgow on Saturday, September 6.

2. Saturday, September 6 — Midland, O2 Academy Glasgow

Grammy Award-nominated American country group Midland will play a gig at the O2 Academy Glasgow on Saturday, September 6. | Getty Images for Stagecoach

Canadian singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb is set to play SWG3 Galvanizers on Monday, September 8.

3. Monday, September 8 — Cameron Whitcomb, SWG3 Galvanizers

Canadian singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb is set to play SWG3 Galvanizers on Monday, September 8. | Getty Images for Spotify

Belinda Carlisle is set to play some of her biggest hits at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, September 10.

4. Tuesday, September 10 — Belinda Carlisle, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Belinda Carlisle is set to play some of her biggest hits at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, September 10. | Getty Images for Coachella

