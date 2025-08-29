Gigs in Glasgow: 42 concerts happening this September - including Lewis Capaldi at the OVO Hydro

With scheduled shows from stars including OneRepublic, Simply Red and Lewis Capaldi, September is set to be a busy month for concerts in Glasgow.

Whether you’re interested in seeing one of the many acts performing at the OVO Hydro or you have a gig booked at a smaller venue such as the O2 Academy or SWG3, regardless of genre there is sure to be live music on in the city to suit all tastes.

In addition to the huge names already mentioned, there are set to be special performances from the likes of Miles Kane, Pendulum and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, with musicians such as Self Esteem, Lord Huron and The Beta Band also preparing to take to the stage in Glasgow.

So from the beginning to the end of September 2025, here are 42 gigs taking place in Glasgow.

1 . Saturday, September 6 — Blondshell, Queen Margaret Union American singer-songwriter Sabrina Mae Teitelbaum, known as Blondshell, will perform at Queen Margaret Union in Glasgow on Saturday, September 6. She was originally scheduled to perform at Òran Mór. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Saturday, September 6 — Midland, O2 Academy Glasgow Grammy Award-nominated American country group Midland will play a gig at the O2 Academy Glasgow on Saturday, September 6. | Getty Images for Stagecoach

3 . Monday, September 8 — Cameron Whitcomb, SWG3 Galvanizers Canadian singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb is set to play SWG3 Galvanizers on Monday, September 8. | Getty Images for Spotify