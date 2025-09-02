Winners may receive a £30 Delmonicas voucher or "branded goodies."

Lewis Capaldi fans are being invited to a look-a-like competition at a Glasgow gay bar.

Delmonicas, on Virginia Street, say they are looking for people who "can channel" the iconic Scottish singer at their competition on Tuesday, September 9.

Fans are asked to "dress, sing, and embody Capaldi" and those most similar to the star will be in with a chance of winning a £30 Delmonicas voucher and "branded goodies."

It comes as Lewis Capaldi is set to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 13 and September 14.

He will also be performing at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on September 10 and September 11.

Their post on Facebook read: “Who's up for a good old look alike competition?

“Ahead of the Lewis Capaldi concert in Glasgow in a few weeks we at Delmonicas are challenging you to show us just how much you can look like this iconic singer!”

In July, a Lewis Capaldi look-a-like contest took place at a Greggs in Glasgow where lucky fans were able to win free tickets for the upcoming tour.

Capaldi will take to the stage in Aberdeen and Glasgow within the coming days.

His tour announcement came after the singer triumphantly returned to the stage during a surprise set at Glastonbury.

Just two years earlier, the 28-year-old had suffered a breakdown on the same stage as he struggled to manage his Tourette symptoms. That day, the crowd stepped in to sing-alone as Capaldi’s voice faltered.