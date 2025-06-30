Lewis Capaldi has announced shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen as part of his huge comeback tour in September. | Charlie Sarsfield

Lewis Capaldi is back and he’s going on tour, with shows planned for Aberdeen and Glasgow.

After a magnificent return to the public eye at Glastonbury Festival, Lewis Capaldi has announced two huge Scottish arena shows later this year.

Part of a UK and Ireland arena tour, the Scottish singer-songwriter will perform in Glasgow and Aberdeen in September. They will be his first shows in the country since since May, when he played a series of gigs as a guest for mental health charity CALM.

The news follows the release of his new single Survive, which marked his triumphant return to music after two years away from the spotlight.

Here’s how to get tickets to see Lewis Capaldi in Glasgow and Aberdeen, including what you need to know about presale.

Lewis Capaldi tour dates: Singer to play Glasgow and Aberdeen

Lewis Capaldi has lined up a 10-date arena tour around the UK and Ireland in September, with shows planned for Glasgow’s OVO Hydro as well as Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

His first Scottish show will be in the Granite City on Thursday, September 11 before he heads to Glasgow for a show on Saturday, September 13.

Lewis Capaldi tour dates

Sunday, September 7 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Thursday, September 11 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Saturday, September 13- Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wednesday, September 17 - London, The O2

Thursday, September 18 - London, The O2

Saturday, September 20 - Manchester, Co-Op Live

Tuesday, September 23 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Friday, September 26 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, September 27 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Monday, September 29 - Dublin, 3 Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s 2025 tour will be available for general sale from 9am on Thursday, July 10 via Ticketmaster.

To be in with the best chance of purchasing tickets, fans should make sure that they have registered for an account with their preferred ticket site as well as ensuring that they have a stable internet connection beforehand.

Sites such as Ticketmaster also operate “waiting rooms” which open around 15 minutes to half an hour before sales begin.

Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Lewis Capaldi presale

If you’re looking for Lewis Capaldi presale tickets, then first you should register for the star’s presale on his website.

Fans who have either pre-ordered his upcoming record or who have signed up for pre-sale access will be able to purchase presale tickets for his shows on Tuesday, July 8 at 9am - 48 hours before general sale begins.

It will be the only presale option available across all of Capaldi’s tour dates in September.

However, if you don’t mind which Scottish date you get tickets for there are two extra Lewis Capaldi presales.

The first is for O2 and Virgin Media customers, who will be able to purchase presale tickets through O2 Priority from 9am on Tuesday, July 8.

In addition, there is then the Gigs in Scotland presale. You can register for an account with Gigs in Scotland for their Lewis Capaldi presale which will begin at 9am on Wednesday, July 9.

Lewis Capaldi presale Glasgow

If you’re hoping to see Lewis Capaldi at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow then there is one additional presale option available.

If you are an OVO customer registered for OVO Live, you will be able to access to presale tickets from 9am on Tuesday, July 8.

Lewis Capaldi presale Aberdeen

If you’re trying to see Lewis Capaldi at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, there is one other presale option available to Three Mobile customers.

Through their Three+ scheme, customers will be able to purchase tickets to see Capaldi from 9am on Tuesday, July 8.

How much are Lewis Capaldi tickets?

Ticket prices for Lewis Capaldi’s Glasgow show will range from £30.90 - £110.35.

However, depending on ticket type, venue and fees prices will vary from venue to venue, and this may differ for other shows.

Lewis Capaldi tour support

While on tour around the UK and Ireland, Lewis Capaldi will be joined by special guests Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe.

Skye Newman is an English singer-songwriter whose recent singe Hairdresser entered the UK charts when it was released in March.