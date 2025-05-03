Lewis Capaldi performs for first time since 2023 in surprise appearance at gig in Scottish city

The singer stepped back from performing in 2023

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer Lewis Capaldi returned to the stage for the first time in almost two years when he made a surprise appearance at a charity concert in Edinburgh.

The Glasgow-born star, who stepped back from the spotlight after playing at Glastonbury festival in 2023 to address physical and mental health issues, performed at the end of a gig in aid of charity The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) headlined by Tom Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gig at the city’s Assembly Rooms, one of a series of three concerts in aid of the charity, also saw Livingston-born singer songwriter Nina Nesbitt perform. The other concerts are due to take place in Stirling, where Declan McKenna and Bradley Simpson will play, while Nathan Evans & Saint Phnx and Caity Baser will perform in Glasgow.

On stage, Capaldi reportedly told fans he was “very nervous”.

Concert organisers had banned audience members from bringing phones into the gig. On Thursday, Walker released a video explaining how fans would need to put their phones into special pouches ahead of the show.

He said: “We’re keeping this gig super intimate, and that means we’re going old school — no phones, no cameras, no filming. Just you, me, and the music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans took to social media to express their excitement at Capaldi’s surprise appearance.

Lewis Capaldi took a step back from the spotlight of live performance to “adjust to the impact” of living with Tourette syndrome. | AFP via Getty Images

Gig goer Yvonne Mcclory said on X: “Tom Walker you were fabulous tonight , but very generous to give your night up to Lewis Capaldi, it was epic thank you, you’re both stars.”

Another fan, Nicole, said: “Lewis Capaldi being a surprise guest was the best thing ever. What a gig.”

Caitlin added: “Lewis Capaldi coming out at Tom Walker. Oh I’m going to bawl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capaldi cancelled future live appearances after struggling on stage at the Glastonbury festival two years ago. He since appeared on a Netflix documentary, where he opened up about the impact of his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis and panic attacks.

After his Glastonbury appearance, Capaldi said it had become obvious that he needed to “spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

Rumours of a comeback have circulated in recent months, while Capaldi has been spotted out and about in public, most recently in Glasgow last week, when he visited the Dolphin Bar in Glasgow’s West End.

His close friend, YungBlud said recently that the star was creating new music and was “getting his mental health right”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at an event showcasing his own new music in March, Yungblud said: “I have heard his new music and it sounds great. He is getting his mental health right. I love him, as me and him have been on this ride together.”

Capaldi released his cover of Britney Spears' Everytime to download and streaming sites last month, debuting on the UK Singles Downloads Chart at number 36.

In March 2019, Capaldi’s single "Someone You Loved" topped the UK Singles Chart where it remained for seven weeks.