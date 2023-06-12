Nicola Sturgeon was arrested yesterday and the investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances is ongoing, here’s what you should know about the former first minister’s arrest and why the SNP is under investigation.

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon was arrested by Police Scotland at her home on Sunday, June 11.

On Sunday, June 11, Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in connection to an investigation over SNP finances. The former Scottish first minister was taken into custody by Police Scotland and cross-examined “as a suspect” for an investigation into a ‘misspent’ £600,000 of donations for an independence campaign by her party.

It follows the recent arrests of other high-profile SNP members, including the former party chief executive Peter Murrell (Ms Sturgeon’s husband) and party treasurer Colin Beattie; both of whom were released without charge. Police officers had 12 hours from the time of her arrest around 10am on Sunday before they were required to decide if she should be released or charged

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was released without charge well before this deadline at 5.25pm - roughly seven hours later - the same day. Following her time in police custody, she released a statement that claimed her innocence in “the strongest possible terms”.

As the SNP remain under investigation of fundraising fraud, here’s a look at why Nicola Sturgeon was arrested and what the Operation Branchform inquiry being led by Police Scotland is about.

Why was Nicola Sturgeon arrested?

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

The investigation is centred on the £600,000 raised for a second independence campaign in 2017. Sturgeon’s arrest follows that of her husband’s Murrell in April; the pair had their house searched by police as well as their party’s headquarters in Edinburgh.

Officers were seen removing evidence boxes from the building. A luxury camper van ‘thought to be worth roughly £110,000’ was among the items seized. Former SNP treasurer Beattie was also arrested over the finance probe and resigned from his position effective immediately upon release.

Calls are now being made to suspend Sturgeon from her party despite her resignation as First Minister in February. Her role was taken over by former transport minister, justice secretary, and health secretary Humza Yousaf only a week prior to Murrell’s arrest.

A police patrol passes the home of former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon in Uddingtson, Glasgow, after she was arrested in the police investigation into the SNP’s finances. Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives. The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Was Nicola Sturgeon charged?

Officers arrested Sturgeon around 10.09am yesterday as part of their investigation into SNP finances. Roughly seven hours later, the police announced that the 52-year-old MSP would not receive any charges at this time. An SNP spokesperson said: “These issues are subject to a live police investigation.

“The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement posted on Twitter after her release, Sturgeon called the arrest “deeply distressing” and told her followers she “cannot go into detail” over the event given its legally sensitive nature.

Colin Beattie resigned from his role as SNP Treasurer following his arrest in connection with the police investigation into the party’s finances.

What is Operation Branchform?

Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest is part of Operation Branchform; a Police Scotland investigation that was launched following allegations that over £600,000 in public donations for the SNP’s second independence campaign was diverted elsewhere.

The inquiry, which started in July 2021 and is currently ongoing, did not ‘fully explode into public consciousness’ until this year when it has seen several SNP members arrested including the former SNP Leader herself, former SNP Chief Executive Murrell and former SNP Treasurer Beattie.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, some individuals close to the SNP like ex-Sturgeon aide Noel Dolan have criticised the police action calling the raid on her home “heavy handed” and “completely over the top”.

However, Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone defended the inquiry saying: “Operation Branchform has been a long-going investigation.

“Police Scotland were asked to look at a number of assertions that were being made – we always do that, it is our duty – then we seek evidence to see if there is any substance in them.