Former SNP chief executive, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed a 58-year-old man, understood to be Murrell, had been arrested in connection with its investigation into the alleged ‘missing £600,000’ within the SNP’s finances.

The man was in custody and being questioned by detectives, police said.

Officers have been investigating the SNP’s finances for several months after complaints were made about alleged misuse of party donations to a fund for independence campaigning.

The statement said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

"The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “COPFS will continue to work with police in this ongoing investigation.

“It is standard practice that any case regarding politicians is dealt with by prosecutors without the involvement of the Law Officers.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said it would not be appropriate to comment.

They said: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said Nicola Sturgeon and the new First Minister must “urgently state what they knew and when”.

She said: “This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.”