A luxury motorhome was taken by police from outside the Fife home of the mother of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

He was later released without charge but the investigation continues, with police having also searched Ms Sturgeon’s home and the SNP’s Edinburgh headquarters.

SNP insiders have reportedly said that the motorhome was bought to be used as a ‘battle bus’ to be used during the Covid pandemic, but has instead spent over two years parked on 92-year-old Margaret Murrell’s driveway.

Pictures of the recreation vehicle being taken away show that it is a model made by German company Niesmann + Bischoff called iSmove.

Retailing for around £110,000, here are some of the luxury features that cash bought the SNP.

Niesmann+Bischof, whose company slogan is 'breaking all the rules', market the iSmove as: "A motorhome with every conceivable form of comfort, room for up to five people, comfortable beds, a generous amount of storage and an astonishing payload". The exterior is billed as "a modern, automotive design featuring sporty contours and characteristic convex and concave forms."

The main bedroom area comes with two bedding options - two single beds or a queen-sized 'island' bed measuring 140×200 cm. A sliding door seperates the sleeping and living areas.

If you're looking to get cleaned up after a day's walking - or campaigning - the iSmove has a full-sized shower. The clever patented sliding design means that when you don't need it, it simply disappears into the wall.

The spacious cockpit contains a host of gadgets - including a docking station for smartphones and tablets with inductive charging and USB so you can be sure you'll never miss a single Tweet.