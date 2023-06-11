Nicola Sturgeon arrested: The most dramatic twist yet in Operation Branchform probe into SNP finances

The news dropped at 2.26pm precisely, setting up the most dramatic twist in Operation Branchform, the long-running investigation into SNP finances.

A press release from Police Scotland revealed simply that a 52-year-old woman had been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing probe. That woman of course was Nicola Sturgeon. It is impossible to over-estimate the seismic political ramifications which will follow from the arrest of the longest-serving first minister of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For current incumbent Humza Yousaf, who has struggled to wrestle the news agenda away from the finance probe since entering Bute House, the headache of trying to distance himself from the scandal just became much harder.

A police vehicle reverses into a tent outside the home of Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and his wife, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in April

Just hours earlier he had appeared in a showpiece interview on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show.

During it, he said he had spoken to Ms Sturgeon recently and said she is “in a good place and doing well”.

He continued: “Why would I not want to get some advice from arguably one of the best politicians, the most impressive politicians, Europe has seen over the last couple of decades?”

His interview would go on to discuss independence – admitting that it was not yet the settled will of the Scottish people – and the prospect of a deal with Labour after the next general election, warning that the SNP could make life difficult for Keir Starmer’s party. Headlines on another day, but consigned to the cutting room floor a mere four hours later.

Operation Branchform began in 2021, reaching its peak in April this year with the arrests of Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – and former SNP chief executive – Peter Murrell and then party treasurer Colin Beattie.

Both men were released without charge pending further investigation.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some close to the party – including its former head of communications, Murray Foote, and ex-Sturgeon aide Noel Dolan – viewed the actions of police as heavy handed.

But speaking recently, Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone defended the probe.

“Operation Branchform has been a long-going investigation,” he said.

“Police Scotland were asked to look at a number of assertions that were being made – we always do that, it is our duty – then we seek evidence to see if there is any substance in them.

“Then, as matters progress, at an appropriate time we discuss that with independent prosecutors under the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

The senior officer – who is due to leave the post in August – added: “When we carry out the search we will put processes in place that are proportionate and necessary to the action being carried out and to the inquiry and its terms, and I am satisfied that the steps we have taken are proportionate and necessary.

“Stating opinion or speculation without having the knowledge and information that exists is damaging… because it infringes the rights of individuals.

“Operation Branchform has integrity, it is expected to have rigour. If the operation had not been pursued I would rightly have been accused of neglect of duty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked specifically about the tent erected in the front garden of the former first minister, which became a famous image illustrating the turmoil engulfing the SNP, the Chief Constable said: “I was aware of it and was supportive of it because I knew the circumstances and the rationale for utilising it, and part of it was to protect rights of individuals.”

The arrests in April came just after Ms Sturgeon stepped down as both first minister and SNP leader after more than eight years in the job.

She made history as the first woman to become first minister, and was also the longest-serving incumbent in that post – dealing with no fewer than five different Conservative prime ministers in her time in the job.

Ms Sturgeon, who joined the SNP at the age of 16, became first minister in November 2014 after predecessor Alex Salmond stood down in the aftermath of the independence referendum that year.

Such was her popularity that just after taking over as SNP leader she addressed a sell-out crowd at Glasgow’s Hydro – an achievement usually reserved for pop and rock stars.