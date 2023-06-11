Police confirmed the arrest of the former First Minister on Sunday afternoon.

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police as part of the investigation into the SNP's finances.

Police confirmed a 52-year-old woman was taken into custody on Sunday and is being questioned by detectives.

The force said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

The former First Minister has been arrested.

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said the former SNP leader voluntarily attended an interview with Police Scotland and that she would co-operate with the investigation.

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

A luxury £100,000 motorhome was also seized from outside the home of Mr Murrell's mother in Dunfermline, Fife.

Ms Sturgeon previously said probe into the SNP’s finances that resulted in the arrest of her husband had been “unexpected and unwelcome”.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021, and centres on the whereabouts of £600,000 of funding that had been earmarked for a second independence vote.

It is understood there have been complaints the ringfenced cash may have been used improperly by being spent elsewhere.

The ongoing investigation has overshadowed the new leadership of Humza Yousaf, who was elected to replace Ms Sturgeon in a bitter and divisive leadership race in March.

Just hours before the arrest was announced, he told the BBC Nicola Sturgeon was “in a good place and doing well”, adding he welcomed advice from "one of the best politicians, the most impressive politicians, Europe has seen over the last couple of decades".

SNP MP Angus B MacNeil called for the Former Minister to be suspended.

He tweeted: “This soap-opera has gone far enough, Nicola Sturgeon suspended others from the SNP for an awful lot less!

“Time for political distance until the investigation ends either way.”

Last week the head of the force defended how Operation Branchform had been handled.

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone said: “Operation Branchform (the police inquiry into the SNP’s finances) has been a long-going investigation.

“Police Scotland were asked to look at a number of assertions that were being made – we always do that, it is our duty – then we seek evidence to see if there is any substance in them.

“Then, as matters progress, at an appropriate time we discuss that with independent prosecutors under the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”