Police are standing outside the Edinburgh-based headquarters of the SNP following the arrest of the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell.

Outside the SNP office in the Scottish capital, situated close to the Royal Mile and the Scottish Parliament, officers are stood guard at the entrance. Others have been entering and leaving the building.

There are four police vans and at around five unmarked police cars outside the Jackson’s Entry building, of which the party headquarters is on the third floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotsman’s political editor Alistair Grant is at the scene and has reported on the heavy police presence and vehicles surrounding the building.

Officers from Police Scotland outside the headquarters of the Scottish National Party in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

He has described police removing a blue bag from party headquarters.

The activity comes following the arrest of Mr Murrell, who resigned as chief executive of the SNP last month. The SNP have arrested a statement on the incident that can be viewed in full here.