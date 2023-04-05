All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
18 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
25 minutes ago Former SNP chief executive and Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested
4 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
4 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
13 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
16 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Peter Murrell arrested: Heavy police presence at SNP HQ in Edinburgh after former SNP chief executive arrested

Police are standing outside the Edinburgh-based headquarters of the SNP following the arrest of the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell.

By Alistair Grant
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

Outside the SNP office in the Scottish capital, situated close to the Royal Mile and the Scottish Parliament, officers are stood guard at the entrance. Others have been entering and leaving the building.

There are four police vans and at around five unmarked police cars outside the Jackson’s Entry building, of which the party headquarters is on the third floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scotsman’s political editor Alistair Grant is at the scene and has reported on the heavy police presence and vehicles surrounding the building.

Officers from Police Scotland outside the headquarters of the Scottish National Party in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Picture: Jane Barlow/PAOfficers from Police Scotland outside the headquarters of the Scottish National Party in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA
Officers from Police Scotland outside the headquarters of the Scottish National Party in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

He has described police removing a blue bag from party headquarters.

The activity comes following the arrest of Mr Murrell, who resigned as chief executive of the SNP last month. The SNP have arrested a statement on the incident that can be viewed in full here.

The full video with Mr Grant can be viewed above.

PoliceEdinburghScotsmanScottish Parliament