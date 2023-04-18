All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets
1 hour ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
1 hour ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
2 hours ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease

Colin Beattie arrested as part of investigation into SNP funding and finances

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST

The 71-year-old is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

The arrest of Mr Beattie, who also serves as an MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is the second in relation to the investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service – with police unable to comment further due to the arrest being part of an ongoing investigation.

The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public have been advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

The arrest is part of a police investigation, which has been running for more than 18 months, around whether money fundraised by the party for an independence referendum campaign was used legally.

Earlier this month, Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive and Nicola Sturgeon's husband, was arrested in connection with the investigation into the party's finances.

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.
A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.