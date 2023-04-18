SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

The 71-year-old is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

The arrest of Mr Beattie, who also serves as an MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is the second in relation to the investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service – with police unable to comment further due to the arrest being part of an ongoing investigation.

The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public have been advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

The arrest is part of a police investigation, which has been running for more than 18 months, around whether money fundraised by the party for an independence referendum campaign was used legally.

Earlier this month, Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive and Nicola Sturgeon's husband, was arrested in connection with the investigation into the party's finances.