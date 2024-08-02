With rumours around the announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version) flying, we take a look back at all the times Swifties have thought the same in the past.

Taylor Swift is well known for her strong connection with her fans, especially when it comes to releasing new music.

With such a large fan base of Swifties, the American superstar often indulges them with Easter eggs, games and hints about her upcoming work. Whether that’s collaborating with Google to create a Vault puzzle or teasing – and testing – them with codes on her website, there’s a reason many fans expect even the most innocuous of communications from Taylor Swift to spell something exciting.

Swifties are intense when it comes to guessing the superstar's next move.

It’s something that Swift actively encourages among her fans, even admitting to planning these events up to two years in advance. For a while now, those rumours have centred around Reputation (Taylor’s Version) with many hoping that Swift will soon announce its release date.

However, with Swifties on red alert about the possibility of the re-release there have been plenty of misunderstood clues.

Here, we take a look at some of the biggest times Swifties have clowned themselves over Taylor Swift’s next move and why fans think Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is really coming this time.

It’s always Reputation… until it isn’t

Swift, the Mastermind herself, has had fans on tenterhooks since last year with just two albums left for her to re-record, Reputation and her self-titled debut.

And no matter what Taylor Swift actually does announce, Swifties always assume it’s Reputation.

In early 2024, ahead of the Grammys, the games started with all of the star’s social media profile images being made black and white and her website displaying an “error message”.

The change in the colours and tones led fans into believing that she would soon be releasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

However, the coded error message was instead an anagram for “red herring”. It was only while onstage at the Grammys that it became clear that Swift was instead announcing her new studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

But this wasn’t the first time Swifties thought one thing would be revealed and instead she presented them with something altogether unexpected.

The Tortured Poets Department

While fans knew to expect TTPD, they weren’t quite expecting a surprise double album.

Keeping everyone on their toes, including reviewers, Swift released 15 additional tracks and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Fans had already been uncovering song names and hints through Apple Music playlists and in-person installations such as those in Los Angeles which hid the lyrics in plain sight.

Looking for a lucky number

In the lead up to almost every big Taylor Swift announcement, Swifties pull out their detective caps which often means looking at significant dates and numbers which can lead to mixed results.

More interesting ideas include the 112 day theory, which fans think Swift could be using numerology to time her album release dates and reclaim her work.

For example, 112 days passed from the start of the Eras Tour to the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and then again to the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) which lead fans to believe that she would, 112 days later, announce or release Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Swift onstage during the Eras Tour in her Reputation costume.

However, this theory doesn’t appear to have panned out with the announcement and release of TTPD.

The number 13 also holds significance to Taylor Swift – and she has been known to play on this in the past. Taylor Swift’s birthday is on December 13 and last year she announced the extended version of her Eras Tour concert film – after several well placed hints to fans.

But again fans hoping for news on her re-releases have been left disappointed when basing their ideas on this alone.

The 100th show on the Eras Tour took place in Liverpool earlier this year on June 13 and fans were sure that she would announce Reputation then. Instead, she shared that she would be releasing an exclusive UK edition of TTPD.

So Swifties had a small win as their deep dives into her teasing had merit - but just not the hoped for result.

Why do fans think an announcement is imminent?

While Taylor Swift fans have been right in the past, they have also been wrong on a number of occasions.

Currently on the European leg of her tour, fans have been pointing to clues from her shows across the continent. From “hissing” emerging from her piano to subtle changes to her Reputation Era costume, fans have been gathering “evidence” that the re-recording will arrive shortly.

And while there are plenty of “clues” which point to this reveal happening in August - also famously the name of one of Swift’s songs - fans are also somewhat bracing themselves for another surprise release.

In 2017 when Swift first released Reputation she stated: “There will be no more explanation, there will just be reputation”.