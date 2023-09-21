The 1989 (Taylor's Version) From The Vault track names have now been unveiled, so here's everything you need to know about the album.

Since Taylor Swift began rerecording her albums, fans have eagerly been awaiting 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which was first released in 2014 and features some of her most popular songs, including Blank Space and Shake It Off.

The popstar is re-recording her first six albums following a dispute with her original record label, with 1989 set to be the fourth Taylor’s Version release.

Swift even teamed up with Google, turning her search into a series of puzzles which fans had to unlock to reveal her Vault track titles for the album.

But when will 1989 (Taylor’s Version) come out, what Easter eggs have there been, and what are the 1989 Vault track titles? We have everything you need to know about 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

1989 (Taylor’s Version) release date

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be available from October 27th 2023; the same date the original album was released.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you [soon]! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most favourite re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Speaking of From The Vault tracks…

What are the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Vault tracks?

Swift teamed up with Google to challenge fans across the world to crack 33 million puzzles when searching her name in order to reveal the titles of her From The Vault tracks.

The five From The Vault tracks on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) are:

Slut

Is It Over Now

Now That We Don’t Talk

Say Don’t Go

Suburban Legends

Given the foul language of one of the Vault track titles, it was missed from the Google Vault Puzzle voice note – however Swift did reveal the song by showing off the back covers for the album.

Where to pre-order the new album